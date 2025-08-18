NFL MVP Lamar Jackson shares Charlie Kirk message, faces relentless liberal attacks

NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson seemed to cut out all the noise after sharing a message from conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Jackson — a two-time NFL MVP, four-time Pro Bowl player, and leader of the Baltimore Ravens — had heaps of criticism piled onto him after going on a sharing spree on his X page.

'It's all about Jesus.'

Jackson shared a plethora of images and videos about baptisms, trusting in God, and even Bible verses and prayers, but it was not until he shared a message from Kirk that the haters came out of the woodwork.

"It's all about Jesus."

Those were the simple words from Kirk that Jackson shared to his page that encouraged many fans to post messages ranging from simple heartbreak all the way to referring to Kirk as the "spawn of Satan himself."

While many X users thought they were giving Jackson the benefit of the doubt in thinking he did not even know who Kirk was, the anger toward Jackson escalated and got far worse.

RELATED: Charlie Kirk spoofed by 'South Park' as America's 'master debater' who totally owns liberals

One sports fan shared a screenshot of Jackson's post and said he hoped the quarterback "continues to choke in the playoffs."

Despite a lot of pushback from other fans, an account named Zion said that Jackson had put a "stain" on his "legacy" by sharing Kirk's Christian message.

Not to be outdone, another X commenter shared a story about Jackson echoing Kirk and said, "I don't think Lamar Jackson know Charlie kirk hate n*****s."

Lamar Jackson out here retweeting Charlie Kirk. Hope he continues to choke in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/T0SQ79NdR2

— Ya Boy Big Nel (@TheeNelDog) August 18, 2025

Jackson ignored the heat, though, and continued pushing biblical messages like, "Give your worries to the Lord, and he will care for you. He will never let those who are good be defeated."

This went on for hours, culminating in another Bible verse as Jackson's final share for the weekend — Acts 4:12, which reads: "Jesus Christ is the only One that can bring you salvation."

This is not the only time Jackson has put himself in hot water for comments on X. In 2020, he wrote a message about trusting the president when President Donald Trump shared a video of Jackson's friend reacting to his selection in the NFL Draft.

"Really nice to see this and, what a great pick!" Trump wrote.

"Truzz Trump," Jackson replied, meaning trust.

The simple message caused mixed reactions, which were also largely ignored by Jackson.

RELATED: Charlie Kirk crushes Oxford’s liberal elite in epic Trump debate

The 28-year-old has not made any other public comments (or X posts) since his Sunday sharing spree, but Kirk did share an image about Jackson receiving heavy criticism and offered a simple message in response.

"Jesus is the way, truth, and life," Kirk said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

