Charlie Kirk crushes Oxford’s liberal elite in epic Trump debate

No matter what stage he’s standing on, Charlie Kirk is a master at shredding leftist nonsense. Whether he’s rocking a MAGA T-shirt while schooling woke American college kids at a campus booth or suited up and wiping the floor with haughty British university elites, he’s got a knack for making progressives squirm with his quick-witted takedowns.

But there's something about watching Charlie mop up the uppity Oxford crowd that makes his rhetorical demolitions perhaps even more entertaining.

'My country, America, became as great as it is because of what we inherited from you — from Britain.'

On May 20, the Turning Point USA founder was invited to participate in a formal debate with the Oxford Union, a prestigious debating society that’s been operating for over 200 years. Members, donning dressy evening attire, engage in spirited parliamentary-style debates and host prominent figures from politics, academia, and media to speak or argue on pressing global issues.

Kirk’s challenge that night? Oppose the motion: “This house believes Trump has gone too far.”

- YouTube

Over the course of three speeches, Charlie heard every argument in the liberal playbook.

Oxford Union librarian Anya Trofimova, who opened the debate, argued that President Trump “tanked the American economy,” "is gutting the global economy,” “ruined NATO,” “slashed global aid,” “all but abolished the rule of law,” “deported American citizens to camps without fair trial,” adopted a budget that “will deny 14 million American citizens health care,” has insisted on “relegating women to second-class citizens,” expressed intentions to “end free speech,” is currently “bankrolling Israel's Gaza genocide,” and has “cozied up to Putin while throwing Ukraine under the bus.”

Serene Singh, comparing Trump to an angry Donald Duck, accused him of sowing “fear and resentment” among Americans and American allies, using “fake fires” as a distraction to sidestep “real problems” like health care and women’s safety, and deflecting accountability for crises like gun violence and press freedom erosion.

Laura Smith, who closed the proposition, condemned Trump for pushing xenophobic immigration policies that defy Supreme Court rulings, echoing Andrew Jackson’s tactics to “control the narrative” and undermine democracy.

All three women recycled stale progressive narratives, accusing Trump of undermining democracy with authoritarian power-grabs, tanking the economy with reckless policies, and enabling violence against Palestinians through destructive foreign policy.

After British-Nigerian political strategist Daniel Ogoloma kicked off the opposition’s counterpunch, it was Charlie’s turn with the microphone.

First he pointed directly at Trofimova and said, “I'll give you £1,000 right now if you could tell me the U.S. citizen that was deported under Donald Trump. You said that twice.” When she couldn’t answer, he offered the same deal to the crowd.

A brave hand was raised and a person offered a name, but Kirk immediately fired back, “Wrong! Not a U.S. citizen. Citizen of El Salvador.”

When not a single person could name a U.S. citizen deported under Donald Trump, Kirk turned back to Trofimova and said, “That was a lie. You should know better than that. You go to Oxford.”

After debunking other ridiculous claims about Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as well as narratives surrounding January 6, the Canadian border, and the genocide aimed at white South Africans, Kirk launched into an epic speech on why Britons should be cheering for Donald Trump.

“Has Donald Trump gone too far? ... The truth is this: If you dislike the West and if you hate the West's values, if you think the West is evil fundamentally and deserves to be destroyed, then anything Donald Trump does, basically, short of surrender will be too far for you,” he began, arguing that the diametric differences between America's and Britain’s ideas of leadership stem from the fact that “Britain has changed.”

“From my perspective, Britain is one of the greatest countries in the history of the world. ... My country, America, became great, as it is, because of what we inherited from you — from Britain. When I hear the slogan, ‘Make America Great Again,’ I'm also hearing, ‘Return America to its British roots,”’ said Kirk.

He condemned Great Britain for arresting citizens for posting “offensive” messages on social media, praying silently near abortion clinics, prioritizing foreigners over citizens and Muslims over Christians, and implementing economically catastrophic green energy policies.

“I don't want America to go the way of Britain. I want us to remain free. I want us to remain rich and innovative. I want us to remain Christian. I don't want Americans to be replaced, but forget what I want. This is what the American people want, and in a democracy, the people are supposed to get what they want,” Kirk continued.

“That’s where Donald Trump comes in.”

'If you want a Britain that you could be proud of, you should all be wearing MAGA hats and cheering Donald Trump.'

“Almost alone, Donald Trump has changed the course of history. He's destroyed the assumption that the left's victory was inevitable. ... America was treated as a pile of wealth for the rest of the planet to plunder at will. Now that is all stopping,” he argued.

He then went on to lambast the cancer that is DEI, calling it “tyranny” that spits in the face of America’s Constitution, which protects against racial discrimination.

“People were denied jobs and denied promotions. Kids were shut out of universities based on the color of their skin rather than their ability. Companies were denied federal contracts because their owners didn't look a certain way. People who didn't discriminate enough in hiring could be sued by the government,” Kirk recounted.

“Every company in America lived in fear of their government deciding to target them for offenses against DEI. Trump has ordered DEI to be torn down.”

Kirk concluded his speech by addressing the “toxic social contagion of transgenderism.”

“In Joe Biden's America, public schools and medical organizations were co-opted into endorsing this insanity. They urged children just 10 years old or younger to take barely tested hormones and surgically alter their bodies. In some of America's liberal states, a parent who objects to their child's transition can lose custody. ... President Trump has taken steps to stop promoting this lunacy.”

He ended with the following blunt remark: “If you are honest with yourself, if you want a Great Britain again, not a mediocre Britain, if you want a Britain that you could be proud of, you should all be wearing MAGA hats and cheering Donald Trump.”

