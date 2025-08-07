Charlie Kirk spoofed by 'South Park' as America's 'master debater' who totally owns liberals

Turning Point USA founder and podcaster Charlie Kirk, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and Vice President JD Vance found themselves in the crosshairs of a ruthless "South Park" episode Wednesday night.

The episode, titled "Got a Nut," again focused on America's right-wing cultural sphere after the season premiere featured President Trump in bed with Satan and the school's politically correct principal turning to Jesus.

This time, the main storyline hilariously parodies Kirk, while Noem was brutally mocked by creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

'I understand it feels good, but it doesn't mean you do it all the time.'

The episode starts with all the school children taking issue with fourth-grader Clyde after he starts a podcast to criticize women, blacks, and Jews. As students yell at him in the hallways, Clyde simply tells them, "Prove me wrong," and to appear on his podcast to debate him.

Resident evil-child Cartman is not pleased to find out that Clyde has stolen his bit and appears on Clyde's podcast to confront him but is cut off by ads for supplements from Clyde's new sponsors. So Cartman meets Clyde at one of his events — a Kirk-style campus debate setup — to replace him and prove he is "the master debater."

Cartman then becomes addicted to debating and starts conducting debates from home, even when he is on the toilet or in bed. Realizing he may have a problem, Cartman's mother intrudes on his "master debating" when she finds he's up all night debating.

"I have my arguments down rock solid. These young college girls are totally unprepared so I can just destroy them and actually edit out the ones that argue back well," Cartman tells his mother about debating. "It just feels so good."

His mother replies, "I understand it feels good, but it doesn't mean you do it all the time."

While Kirk is harmlessly put through the ringer as using Bible references and abortion arguments to "totally" destroy "another woke student," Secretary Noem did not fair nearly as well with the animators.

RELATED: 'South Park' puts Trump in bed with Satan — here's why

After guidance counselor Mr. Mackey gets fired because the government is cutting back on "needless spending" in schools, he realizes he has $8,000 per month in expenses he needs to pay for. His solution, as suggested by his banker for some reason, is to join Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Mackey arrives at an ICE recruitment center, where he is asked one question before being hired and sent to a room and shown an introductory video. The video has Noem welcoming recruits and pulling up to random street animals and shooting them, a recurring theme that even continues with her shooting up a pet store in the credits.

Mackey and ICE agents are sent to raids at a "Dora the Explorer" concert and even in heaven, and Mackey's exemplary work gets him an invite to Mar-A-Lago.

There, President Trump, who is parodied in the same way the show used to parody Saddam Hussein, promises Mackey he will replace Noem because "her face freaks me out."

Noem's face is consistently melting off in the episode, and a team of makeup artists are always molding it back together like Humpty Dumpty.

RELATED: 'South Park' roasted Trump — and the White House is not happy

Audiences are introduced to Vice President Vance as a mini-sidekick of Trump, which Vance took on the chin and shared on social media.

"Well, I've finally made it," the vice president wrote on X, sharing an image of himself from the show.

Kirk, too, took the parody in stride, sharing a clip from the episode and claiming it was a word-for-word recreation of one of his campus debates.

Aside from Noem's constant portrayal of shooting animals, a reference to her putting a dog down on her farm, the episode was relatively tame compared to the season premiere.

The White House responded to that episode by calling the show unoriginal and inauthentic, with assistant press secretary Taylor Rogers comparing the show's creators to talentless left-wing pundits.

"This show hasn't been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention," Rogers told Rolling Stone.

Parker and Stone responded to criticisms at San Diego Comic Con just a day later and simply said, "We're terribly sorry."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

