'South Park' puts Trump in bed with Satan — here's why

Fans are split on the season 27 premiere episode of "South Park," which features an AI-generated video of President Trump nude, with a cartoon version of him in bed with Satan.

What critics are missing, however, is years worth of history and Easter eggs throughout the episode that are more than likely to play out over the course of the rest of the season. Furthermore, it is probably not even Trump at all.

'Woke is dead ... you can just say "retarded" now, nobody cares.'

The episode starts with fan-favorite and overall evil child Eric Cartman waking up to find out that NPR, "where all the liberals b***h and whine about stuff," is no longer on the air, thanks to Trump.

The reason Cartman is upset about NPR being canceled is not because he supports the content, but because "it was the funniest s**t ever ... where all the lesbians and Jews complain about stuff."

After heading to school, Cartman is excited to have his need for woke nonsense fulfilled by his principal, whose name is literally PC Principal, standing for "politically correct."

However, due to the state of the world, it turns out that PC Principal now wants "PC" to stand for "Power Christian" and tells the school children to turn to the Bible before he literally brings Jesus to the school, who will stand in the halls and eat lunch with the kids every day.

Some conservatives were upset over clips that showed subsequent parts of the episode.

In a clip on X that has been seen nearly seven million times, the cartoon version of Trump is dancing around at a White House party, while a song can be heard with the lyrics, "We're bringing back Christ ... Christ makes the money."

Trump then takes a call from a group of his supporters, who are upset about Jesus being forcibly put in school. Trump tells them he will sue their whole town for criticizing him. Trump then strips nude and gets into bed with Satan.

The show also portrays the hosts of "60 Minutes" being too afraid to criticize Trump over fear of getting sued, with Jesus eventually also trying to prevent Trump's rowdy supporters from turning on him, whispering that they need to be careful or else the Paramount Network, which "South Park" is aired on, is going to get sued.

The ongoing theme of the episode, titled "Sermon on the 'Mount," is that while wokeness may be dead and people are turning to Christianity, it remains important that citizens are not in fear of legal backlash if they criticize those in power.

Or, as Cartman says, "Woke is dead ... you can just say 'retarded' now, nobody cares."

Partisans, some of whom have claimed online that the new episode is indicative of how creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker secretly endorse "pedophilia" and "inbreeding," are actually missing a lot of context from "South Park" lore.

For example, when Trump's supporters first become upset with him, the show purposely shows former teacher Mr. Garrison sitting on his couch watching television. This is important because Garrison had been used to literally be Trump in the show since 2016; in this world, he is Trump.

Then, when the show portrays the new Trump, he has a unique way of talking as if his mouth is half of his head. This is typically how the show portrays Canadians talking, but it is also how the show portrayed celebrities in older episodes. Specifically, it is how the show portrayed Saddam Hussein in episodes as far back as 2000.

Not only did "South Park" consistently portray Hussein as dating Satan, this new version of Trump uses the same voice that was used for Hussein for all those years. A silhouette of the Hussein character was also used in a preview of the new "South Park" season, which was different from how the new Trump is portrayed.

Mr. Garrison as the president of the United States in season 20, first airing in 2016.

As a joke about how Paramount has to praise the Trump administration to avoid a lawsuit, "South Park" did crassly portray President Trump in an AI-generated video at the end of the episode, showcasing him crawling nude through the desert to show his "love" for America.

It seems the Trump White House is not the biggest fan of the new episode, though, as assistant press secretary Taylor Rogers compared the show's creators to talentless left-wing pundits.

"The left's hypocrisy truly has no end — for years they have come after 'South Park' for what they labeled as 'offense' [sic] content, but suddenly they are praising the show," Rogers told Rolling Stone. "Just like the creators of 'South Park,' the left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows. This show hasn't been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country's history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak."

Stone and Parker are also being accused by viewers of having finally "sold out," after reaching a $1.5 billion streaming deal with Paramount, announced just days before the new episode airs.

Based on the reactions, however, it would seem that, somehow, it is now the network that is entertaining the joke, not the fans.

Stone and Parker's response to the outrage?

"We're terribly sorry."

