Planned Parenthood's ugly truth finally has consequences

The pro-life movement is celebrating a historic, hard-earned victory: Thanks to unprecedented strategic coordination, focused and unified messaging, and targeted investments from courageous philanthropists, Congress has officially defunded Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers in this year’s federal budget.

This landmark achievement is more than just a policy win — it’s a new beginning and sets a crucial precedent in our decades-long effort to stop forcing American taxpayers to bankroll the abortion industry. It marks important progress for women, children, and every citizen who believes our tax dollars should be used to protect life, not end it.

Planned Parenthood’s priorities are painfully clear: Political power and profit over patients.

For too long, women have been put in harm’s way by Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

A recent New York Times exposé uncovered horrific conditions inside clinics across the country — moldy equipment, sewage leaks, faulty STI testing, and misplaced IUDs — all while Planned Parenthood raked in nearly $2 million per day in taxpayer funding. When Americans learn the truth about these dangerous conditions, 60% say they support defunding abortion providers like Planned Parenthood.

While hiding behind the moniker of "health care," Planned Parenthood has consistently deprioritized real health care.

Over the last decade, cancer screenings, pap smears, breast exams, and prenatal services have all plummeted by more than 50%. Meanwhile, abortions have soared. According to its own annual report, Planned Parenthood performed a record-breaking 402,230 abortions last year — an increase of more than 9,500 from the previous year and a 23% escalation since 2013.

Now, Planned Parenthood and big abortion providers are aggressively pushing mail-order chemical abortion pills, shipped directly to women with no physical exam, no doctor oversight, and often no warning about life-threatening side effects.

These pills are deceptively marketed as “safer than Tylenol,” yet the real-world consequences tell a tragic story.

RELATED: The abortion pill’s body count — and the progressive cover-up behind it

Shuran Huang for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Amber, a 28-year-old from Georgia, took the abortion pills and initially experienced expected cramping. But days later, her pain intensified, and bleeding became severe. Living four hours from the clinic and unable to access immediate care, Amber began vomiting blood and passed out at home. She was rushed to the hospital but tragically died during an emergency procedure.

Amber’s story isn’t isolated.

Holly, an 18-year-old from California, died after taking the same abortion-pill regimen. She experienced excruciating cramps and heavy bleeding, was sent home from the hospital with painkillers, and returned days later in septic shock from an undiagnosed infection. Her father later said she “suffered in silence” and was tragically unprepared for the ordeal she endured.

Toni, a Pennsylvania high school senior, took the abortion pill at home, initially feeling only minor effects. But more than a month later, she was suddenly gripped by intense pain and began passing large blood clots. Alone and terrified, she described lying in agony, completely unprepared for the trauma and heartbreak that followed.

These women — and countless others like them — are not statistics. They represent the profound, too-often-hidden human cost of the abortion-pill regimen that Planned Parenthood recklessly champions.

New analysis of actual insurance claims data reveals that 1-in-10 women experiences serious complications after taking chemical abortion drugs, yet Planned Parenthood continues mailing them out, unaccompanied by proper care, with callous disregard for the lives left in their wake.

And the danger doesn’t stop at abortion.

Planned Parenthood is now a leading national player in the controversial and lucrative business of cross-sex hormones. The organization openly boasts that it’s become the nation’s “leading provider of gender transition hormones for young adults.” Undercover footage from Live Action’s investigation revealed Planned Parenthood staff offering puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors — sometimes after just a 30-minute virtual consult, on the same day as the initial inquiry, often without parental consent.

Americans are not on board. In fact, 64% of voters oppose giving taxpayer dollars to organizations that provide puberty blockers and gender transition treatments to minors, including 51% who strongly oppose it.

Planned Parenthood’s priorities are painfully clear: Political power and profit over patients. While its clinics provide botched and substandard care, the organization received $498 million in donations in 2022 — nearly all of which funded partisan advocacy, lawsuits, promotion of abortion and sex-change hormones to minors, and aggressive lobbying against commonsense safeguards like the Hyde Amendment, which protects taxpayers from funding abortion.

But Americans are waking up. Most now reject the lie that Planned Parenthood is essential to women’s health.

In reality, nearly 9,000 community health centers outnumber Planned Parenthood locations 15 to one, providing comprehensive care without abortion, gender ideology, or political agendas. These centers offer prenatal care, diapers, parenting classes, quality health care, and genuine support that helps mothers and babies thrive.

Americans want to fund these centers instead with 70% of voters supporting public funding for local health and pregnancy support centers — not abortion chains.

This year’s federal defunding of Planned Parenthood is a critical step forward. It’s not the finish line — but it’s real progress. It proves that truth, persistence, and unified action across the pro-life movement can still move the needle in Washington.

Now, we must build on this momentum. Let’s ensure every tax dollar stays permanently out of the hands of abortion providers — and instead supports compassionate, life-affirming care for women and families.

Let’s keep going. Lives depend on it.