Don Jr., other fans react to Hulk Hogan's death: 'A true American patriot!'

Beloved professional wrestler Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71.

Real name Terry Bollea, the Augusta, Georgia, native was apparently visited by paramedics early Thursday morning at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

A group of police cars and emergency medical teams were reportedly spotted parked outside of Hogan's home, according to TMZ, and the WWF and WWE legend was carried out on a stretcher into an ambulance.

Unfortunately, operators stated that Hogan had suffered "cardiac arrest."

The WWE said in a statement that it was "saddened" to hear about Hogan's passing.

"One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s," the statement read. "WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans."

TMZ had previously reported that Hogan was near death but was told by sources close to the situation that the wrestling icon was simply dealing with symptoms from a neck procedure he had in May. Hogan's wife, Sky, had denied rumors he was in a coma and said his heart was "strong" after the surgeries.

Hogan's wrestling career started in the mid-1970s with Hogan eventually reaching icon status through the WWF, a company that later rebranded as WWE, and a slew of Hollywood movies.

His movie debut was in "Rocky III" in 1982, which led to him starring in movies like "Suburban Commando" and "Mr. Nanny" in the 1990s.

Hogan later was part of the massively impactful wrestling group the NWO while working for WWE's main competitor, the now-defunct WCW.

Hogan made his support for President Donald Trump clear in recent years and was just one of the many stars to appear at the 2024 Republican National Convention last July. In a widely publicized moment, Hogan ripped off his America-themed shirt mid-speech to reveal his "Trump Vance 2024" T-shirt.

Fans reacted to the news of Hogan's death with positivity but also mourned the wrestling world's loss.

Donald Trump Jr. posted to X, "R.I.P to a legend."

"A true American patriot!" an X user exclaimed.

"You are in my childhood Hall of Fame," another fan wrote.

Hogan leaves behind his daughter, 37-year-old singer Brooke, and his son, Nick, a 34-year-old reality television star.

