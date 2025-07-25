'Most conservative' congressman announces bid for South Carolina governor seat

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) announced his bid for governor on Friday. Joining a crowded 2026 gubernatorial race on the Republican side, Norman's campaign faces an uphill battle due to his spotted record of support for President Trump.

A longtime member of the House Freedom Caucus, Norman has often been called one of the most conservative members of the House, according to GovTrack.us. Norman has held a U.S. House seat representing District 5 since winning a special election in 2017, when he took Mick Mulvaney's seat, whom Trump tapped to lead the Office of Management and Budget in his first term.

'He’s the political establishment’s worst nightmare.'

The fiscal conservative heavyweight currently sits on the House Committees on Budget, Financial Services, and Rules, as well as a few subcommittees.

“Ralph Norman believes we must finally clean up Columbia and pass term limits, so we can prepare South Carolina for the future by fixing our roads and improving our schools," a spokesman for Ralph Norman's campaign told Blaze News. "He’s the political establishment’s worst nightmare.”

House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris (center) Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

According to the Associated Press, Norman is not expected to seek Trump's endorsement, despite the president's indisputable influence on conservative politics in South Carolina. Norman endorsed Nikki Haley and appeared on her 2024 campaign trail.

Norman has been involved in several controversies, including his rejection of the January 6 committee, which he called "a politically motivated exercise with a pre-determined outcome," as well as an incident in which he pulled out a loaded gun during a constituent meeting to demonstrate that “guns don’t shoot people, people shoot guns.” In May 2021, Norman refused to wear a mask in Congress and was fined after a failed appeal.

Norman is joining a crowded governor race in 2026. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette (R), South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson (R), and state Sen. Josh Kimbrell (R) have made their official announcements. Rep. Nancy Mace (R) has said she is "seriously considering" a run for the position but has not made any formal announcement.

State Rep. Jermaine Johnson, a Democrat, formed an exploratory committee about a possible run in 2026.

The Republican Governors Association did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

