Who's running to replace Mark Green in the House?

Now-former Rep. Mark Green (R) of Tennessee officially retired over the weekend, and several candidates have already thrown their hats into the race to replace him.

Green initially announced his retirement in June, saying he would be pursuing an opportunity in the private sector which was "too exciting to pass up." Green said he would officially retire after the House passed President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was signed into law on July 4.

With the deep-red seat now in play, several Republicans have set their sights on Tennessee's 7th congressional district.

"It's with a heavy heart that I say farewell," Green said, concluding his 40-year career in public service. "To my constituents across Tennessee’s 7th District — thank you. The trust you put in me is humbling. I will look back fondly on my years of serving as your voice in Washington."

As a result, the House Republican majority narrowed to 219 seats, while Democrats continue to hold 212. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) and the Tennessee Secretary of State's Office promptly announced they will be holding a special election with a primary in October and a general election in December.

Some Tennessee state representatives have launched campaigns to replace Green, including Republicans Jody Barrett of Dickson County and Lee Reeves of Franklin County. Stewart Parks, a Nashville resident who was convicted of and later pardoned for January 6-related charges, is also running.

Other candidates include several U.S. Army veterans, like Springfield resident Jon Thorp, Montgomery County Commissioner Jason Knight, and Matt Van Epps, a former commissioner of the Tennessee Department of General Services who resigned to run.

Although the National Republican Congressional Committee has not yet thrown its support behind any candidate, Green endorsed Van Epps to replace him.

