How Rep. Mark Green's abrupt resignation will affect House Republicans' slim majority

Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee abruptly announced Monday that he will be resigning from Congress, narrowing an already slim GOP majority.

Green said he will be ending his 40-year-long career in public service to pursue a role in the private sector, which he says "was too exciting to pass up." His resignation will take place after he votes on President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill," which barely made it through the House in May and is currently making its way through the Senate.

Once Green officially resigns, Republicans will hold 219 seats and Democrats will hold 212 seats.



Although Green is not the first Republican member to leave this Congress, his resignation has raised some eyebrows.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from Congress," Green said in a statement Monday. "Recently, I was offered an opportunity in the private sector that was too exciting to pass up. As a result, today I notified the Speaker and the House of Representatives that I will resign from Congress as soon as the House votes once again on the reconciliation package."

Former Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz of Florida both left Congress after President Donald Trump nominated them for attorney general and national security adviser. Gaetz's nomination was eventually withdrawn, and he was replaced with Republican Rep. Jimmy Patronis. Waltz went on to serve in the administration and was later replaced by Republican Rep. Randy Fine.

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York was also set to serve in the administration as ambassador to the United Nations. Stefanik was midway through her Senate confirmation before her nomination was also pulled due to the narrow House majority.

While Stefanik's nomination was withdrawn due to the slim majority, Green's resignation went unopposed.

A key difference between the two is that Green's seat is in a safe Republican district. Although Stefanik comfortably won re-election, the blue state of New York would have been responsible for holding a special election for her seat.

Stefanik was also set to leave before the reconciliation vote, which barely made it through the House in May with a 215-214 vote. Because of the thin margin, Green said he will remain in Congress until the landmark legislation is sent back from the Senate and passes the House for a second time.

House Republican leadership staff confirmed to Blaze News that Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) was made aware of Green's imminent resignation before his announcement on Monday, allowing for a smooth transition.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee now must set the date for a special election. Tennessee law requires the governor to order a special election within 10 days of Green's resignation and to schedule a primary election within 55 to 60 days from the resignation and a subsequent general election within 100 to 107 days.

