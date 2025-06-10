Democrats overwhelmingly vote against resolution condemning anti-Semitic Boulder attack, while lone Republican votes present

The majority of House Democrats voted against a congressional resolution condemning the recent anti-Semitic attack that took place in Boulder, Colorado.

The resolution passed with the support of 205 Republicans and 75 Democrats, while 113 Democrats voted against it. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia as well as Democratic Reps. Sarah McBride of Delaware, Johnny Olszewski of Maryland, Dina Titus of Nevada, Shomari Figures of Alabama, and Herb Conaway of New Jersey voted present.

Notably, the House passed a similar resolution the same night condemning anti-Semitism, except it passed in a near-unanimous 400-2 vote. Greene again voted present as well as Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

'Congress never votes on hate crimes committed against white people, Christians, men, the homeless, or countless others.'

Although the resolutions are similar, Democrats overwhelmingly disapproved of the first resolution because it noted the immigration status of the suspected attacker, Mohammed Sabry Soliman. Soliman seemingly violated the terms of his tourist visa when he "failed to depart the United States prior to the expiration of his authorized period of stay," according to the resolution.

"The case of Mohammed Sabry Soliman highlights the need to aggressively vet aliens who apply for visas to determine whether they endorse, espouse, promote, or support anti-Semitic terrorism or engage in other anti-Semitic or anti-American activity," the resolution reads.

Greene, who was the only Republican who voted present for both resolutions, said she condemned the anti-Semitic attack but argued that other groups who are victims of violence are being overlooked.

"Anti-Semitic hate crimes are wrong but so are all hate crimes," Greene said in a statement Monday. "Yet, Congress never votes on hate crimes committed against white people, Christians, men, the homeless, or countless others."

"Tonight, the House passed two more anti-Semitism-related resolutions, the 20th and 21st I've voted for since taking office," Greene said. "Meanwhile, Americans from every background are being murdered — even in the womb — and Congress stays silent. We don't vote on endless resolutions defending them."

Greene argued that "prioritizing" anti-Semitic attacks over other acts of violence proliferates the very feelings of resentment that lead to these hate crimes.

"Prioritizing one group of Americans and/or one foreign country above our own people is fueling resentment and actually driving more division, including anti-Semitism," Greene said. "These crimes are horrific and easy for me to denounce. But because of the reasons I stated above, I voted present."

