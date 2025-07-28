Mike Collins launches campaign to flip key swing state Senate seat

Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia formally threw his hat into the race with hopes of flipping a Senate seat in the key swing state.

Collins announced his Senate bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia on Monday, pledging to "deliver on President Trump's America first agenda."

'Put the people of Georgia back in the driver's seat.'

"We need a senator who works for Georgia, not the California crazies or the New York nut jobs," Collins said in his campaign announcement. "I don't know who Jon Ossoff really works for, but it sure as heck isn't Georgia."

"It's time to send a trucker to the U.S. Senate to steamroll the radical left, deliver on President Trump's America first agenda, and put the people of Georgia back in the driver's seat," Collins added.

As Collins noted, he previously started a trucking company in the early 1990s with his wife that grew to employ over 100 Georgians, according to his congressional website.

A key accomplishment Collins noted was his landmark legislation known as the Laken Riley Act, which became the first bill Trump signed into law during his second term. The bill was named after Laken Riley, a 22-year-old student who was murdered by an illegal alien in February 2024 on the University of Georgia campus right in Collins' district.

The law now requires illegal migrants who are charged with theft-related and violent crimes, like the one who later murdered Riley, to be detained as a preventative measure.

Although Collins is just months into his second term in the House, he is taking the charge to challenge Ossoff, who has served in the Senate since 2021. Collins is now the second Republican to enter the race to unseat Ossoff, joining his Republican colleague Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia.

Both Republican candidates have touted themselves as MAGA firebrands, but neither Trump nor the National Republican Senatorial Committee has issued a formal endorsement.

