Libs are outraged at Jay Leno's comments about politics in comedy amid cancellation of Stephen Colbert

Resurfaced comments from Jay Leno about politics in comedy have led to furious anger from many on the left who are incensed about the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's late-night show.

Leno criticized late-night hosts for alienating half of their audience by taking political stands that divide the viewers. Many on the left attacked him on social media, despite the fact that his comments were made before Colbert's cancellation.

Leno made the comments during an interview with David Trulio for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, and they were republished by USA Today, which led to the online implosion from many on the left.

"I like to think that people come to a comedy show to kind of get away from the things, the pressures of life, wherever it might be," said Leno. "And I love political humor, don't get me wrong, but what happens (is) people wind up cozying too much to one side or the other."

He added, "Why shoot for just half an audience? Why not try to get the whole (audience)?"

Leno's fairly innocuous statements were lambasted by many who appeared to falsely assume he was excusing the cancellation of Colbert. Many on the left have accused Paramount of canceling the show in order to appease President Donald Trump at a time when the company was seeking government approval of a billion-dollar merger.

"Jay Leno mentioned Bill Clinton 4,607 times from 1992-2014 on his show. So f**k off," responded internet personality Tony Posnanski.

"Jay Leno worried about the feelings of Nazis," replied feminist author Kimberley Johnson.

"F**k you Jay Leno go hide in a closet and listen in on some executives you craven piece of human trash," said another detractor.

"I would say this is funny coming from the Zionist who mocked presidents and made Monica Lewinsky jokes every night for years, but that would imply Jay Leno was ever funny," said another critic.

Leno had previously criticized comedians for being too political and actually cited Colbert as an example when he made the comments in Jan. 2024 as reported by The Hill.

"I just don't do it anymore. I just find it so annoying," he said of politics.

"I think we get enough of everybody’s opinions. It's nice to hear a singer just sing or a comedian just be funny," he added.

"Obviously, if you’re going to go see Stephen Colbert, a political comedian, that's what you want," he added. "But a lot of times, you just want to hear comedy ... and that's what I like."

Prior to that, Leno described himself in 2013 as a fiscal conservative but a social liberal.

