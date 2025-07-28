RELAX: Trump is NOT going to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell

President Trump’s unpopular handling of the Epstein files may soon be rectified, after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche underwent two days of interviews with Epstein’s convicted associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

However, while taking questions last Friday, Trump was asked whether or not he planned to pardon Maxwell — and his answer has drawn ire from skeptics across the country.

“I don’t want to talk about that,” he said. He was then pressed further and responded, “It’s something I haven’t thought about,” before adding, “I’m allowed to do it.”

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales isn’t concerned by Trump’s answers.

“I will say this, people want to read into President Trump’s responses to questions. I tend not to do that. He’s just a talker. He just talks,” Gonzales says, noting that when she was once given an opportunity to ask Trump whether or not he planned on pardoning January 6 protesters, he gave her a nonanswer as well.

“He’s like, ‘Well, we’re really looking into it. I can tell you that we've been looking at it, and the way that they’ve been treated is very unfairly, and we’re really looking.’ And I was like, ‘Why won’t you just give an answer?’ That’s just not him. He just doesn’t do it,” she explains.

Meanwhile, the White House has confirmed in a statement to the Daily Mail that “there have been no discussions or consideration of a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, and there never will be.”

“They said there will never be a pardon for her, but they are meeting with her. The DOJ has met with her. Who knows what’s going to come out of that. Again, I approached this entire thing with great caution because like, she's here to tell a tale that a dead man cannot refute,” Gonzales says.

“So now we are left with just taking a convicted child sex trafficker at her word,” she continues, adding, “For lack of a better term, that feels icky. So it’s just not a good situation.”

