At least 3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting outside Reno casino: AP

At least three are dead, and three are wounded after a gunman on Monday opened fire outside the largest casino in Reno, the Associated Press reported.

The shooting took place at the Grand Sierra Resort.

Two of the shooting victims were in critical condition, while the third was released from a hospital, Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth said during a Monday news conference, the AP added.

The suspect had no known connection to the victims, police added to the outlet, noting also that the suspect's motive is unknown.

More from the AP:

The shooter walked up to the casino-hotel's valet parking area, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a group of people, police said. His gun initially malfunctioned, but he quickly was able to get it to shoot.



The suspect fled on foot through the parking lot where he encountered an armed casino security guard. Crawforth said the gunman opened fire on the guard, who returned fire as the shooter fled.



The suspect also shot at someone driving by in the parking lot, striking and killing the driver.



Officers arrived less than three minutes after the first shots rang out and fired at the suspect, police said in a statement.

"Tragedies like this are horrific for any community to endure," Reno Police Department Chief Kathryn Nance said, according to the AP.

The outlet added that the resort is one of Reno's most prominent venues and that it hosts concerts and sporting events — as well as a campaign rally for then-presidential contender Donald Trump in the lead-up to the 2024 election.

Michael Sisco, 60, told the AP he was in his room and about to head to the valet for his car when he heard popping sounds — and then looked out his window and saw people screaming and running from the valet area.

Sisco added to the outlet that he saw a man holding his stomach and staggering before falling motionless next to a car — after which Sisco moved away from the window amid continuing gunshots.

"A half hour after the incident I started shaking because I realized I could've been there," he told the AP. "That's exactly where I was going."

