Sunny Hostin melts down over Stephen Colbert's removal, says cancellation of 'Late Show' is 'dismantling of our Constitution'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin went on a melodramatic rant regarding the news of CBS canceling Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show." The liberal talk show host claimed that Colbert's upcoming dismissal could be the start of the "dismantling of our Constitution."

Colbert, 61, recently announced that CBS was canceling "The Late Show" in May 2026.

'If the comedians are being attacked, then that means our Constitution is being dismantled.'

Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, said in a statement, "We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire 'The Late Show' franchise at that time."

Paramount Global stressed, "This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount."

Inside sources allegedly told the New York Post that CBS is canceling "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" for financial reasons and not political, because the late-night show lost "between $40 million and $50 million a year."

Colbert has an annual salary of $20 million, a person familiar with the show's operations told the Wall Street Journal. "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" has a staff of 200 employees.

RELATED: Farewell to Stephen Colbert, fake laughs, and lame late-night bias

As Blaze News reported earlier this month, Paramount and CBS settled a lawsuit initiated by President Donald Trump regarding a "deceitful" "60 Minutes" interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris — who was the Democratic nominee running against Trump at the time. In the settlement, $16 million will be designated to Trump's future presidential library and to the president's fees and costs.



Before his dismissal, Colbert reacted to the settlement by skewering his own employer during a "Late Show" monologue: "I am offended, and I don't know if anything will ever repair my trust in this company."

However, the hosts of "The View" were skeptical that the dismissal of Colbert was driven by financial motives rather than political retribution because of the timing.

Hostin said, "My concern is, if it is political, then everyone should be concerned. People on the right should be concerned. People on the left should be concerned. Because it's very clear that, if it is political, this is the dismantling of our democracy. This is the dismantling of our Constitution. Right?"

"The First Amendment is the First Amendment for a reason, and that is freedom of the press, freedom of speech, freedom to speak truth to power. If that is taken away, if the comedians are being attacked, then that means our Constitution is being dismantled," Hostin said to a cheering studio audience. "That means the very rubric of our democracy is being dismantled. And I think every single person should be really, really concerned about it."

RELATED: Colbert gets canceled — by CBS, not conservatives

As outrage swelled over the cancellation of Colbert’s late-night show, Hostin rushed to praise progressive Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (Vt.), who are asking for answers about whether the decision was political.

Hostin declared, "We must protect our Constitution, and we must protect our democracy. This is bigger than just the cancellation of a television show!"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!