Trump drops hammer: ‘Irrefutable proof’ of treason in America’s biggest scandal

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard dropped a bombshell about former president Barack Obama and other Democrats regarding their involvement in Russiagate — and President Donald Trump appears to be taking it very seriously.

“You look at those papers, they have them stone cold. And it was President Obama. It wasn’t lots of people all over the place, it was them too, but the leader of the gang was President Obama, Barack Hussein Obama. Have you heard of him?” Trump announced, adding that he’s been “shielded by the press for his entire life.”

“Look, he’s guilty. It’s not a question,” he said. “This was treason. This was every word you can think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election. They did things that nobody’s ever even imagined.”

“Obama’s been caught directly. So, people say, ‘Oh, you know, a group.’ It’s not a group. It’s Obama. His orders are on the paper. The papers are signed. The papers came right out of their office. They sent everything to be highly classified,” he continued.

“Well, the highly classified’s been released. And what they did in 2016 and in 2020 is very criminal. It’s criminal at the highest level. So that’s really the things you should be talking about,” he added.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray wants to “see the proof.”

“Let’s see it. Let’s get it out there. So the Democrats can’t say that this is just a distraction, he’s just trying to deflect from the Epstein stuff,” Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.” “Let’s see the evidence.”

BlazeTV contributor Jeff Fisher, aka “Jeffy,” chimes in, adding, “Do not send the paperwork to Pam Bondi.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.