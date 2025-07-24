They’re lying to you about the ‘big, beautiful bill’ — how it’s actually FIXING health care

The media has wasted no time labeling the recent Medicaid reform in Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act cruel, as 4.8 million Americans will lose health care coverage.

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey and her father, Ron Simmons, are well aware that the left is upset over the reforms, but they also know why they’re wrong.

“What are we hearing on health care? ‘Oh, we’re going to kick grandma off Medicare and Medicaid,’” Simmons tells his daughter. “Again, not true. Totally not true.”

“Medicaid and Medicare are different. Medicare is for people generally that are age 65 or 66, older, depending on ... when you were born and all those types of things,” he explains, noting that Medicaid is “set up primarily for people that are disabled or their income levels are such that they actually receive it free.”

“And what the ‘big, beautiful bill’ is doing,” he continues, “they are requiring them to work, be looking actively for work, or be in some type of educational or training program. I mean, doesn’t that just seem simple to get what I would call ‘freeloaders’ off of the free health care?”

“Why should you and I be paying for their health care when they’re able to work but not willing to work?” he adds.

However, there is a “little bit of truth” to what the Democrats have been claiming.

“There will be people that absolutely lose their health care under Medicaid. But it’ll only be those people that are able-bodied and should be working, or at least should be looking for work, or getting trained so that they can go to work,” Simmons explains.

“That’ll make our health care system actually financially more responsible,” he adds.

