Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP | Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
They’re lying to you about the ‘big, beautiful bill’ — how it’s actually FIXING health care
July 24, 2025
Millions of people will lose their health care coverage, but it’s not for the reasons the media is claiming.
The media has wasted no time labeling the recent Medicaid reform in Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act cruel, as 4.8 million Americans will lose health care coverage.
BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey and her father, Ron Simmons, are well aware that the left is upset over the reforms, but they also know why they’re wrong.
“What are we hearing on health care? ‘Oh, we’re going to kick grandma off Medicare and Medicaid,’” Simmons tells his daughter. “Again, not true. Totally not true.”
“Medicaid and Medicare are different. Medicare is for people generally that are age 65 or 66, older, depending on ... when you were born and all those types of things,” he explains, noting that Medicaid is “set up primarily for people that are disabled or their income levels are such that they actually receive it free.”
“And what the ‘big, beautiful bill’ is doing,” he continues, “they are requiring them to work, be looking actively for work, or be in some type of educational or training program. I mean, doesn’t that just seem simple to get what I would call ‘freeloaders’ off of the free health care?”
“Why should you and I be paying for their health care when they’re able to work but not willing to work?” he adds.
However, there is a “little bit of truth” to what the Democrats have been claiming.
“There will be people that absolutely lose their health care under Medicaid. But it’ll only be those people that are able-bodied and should be working, or at least should be looking for work, or getting trained so that they can go to work,” Simmons explains.
“That’ll make our health care system actually financially more responsible,” he adds.
Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?
To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.