Sydney Sweeney's provocative ad for jeans leads to complete liberal meltdown: 'That's Nazi propaganda!'

Leftists are absolutely melting down on social media after American Eagle dropped a provocative ad with actress Sydney Sweeney about blue jeans.

The very short ad shows Sweeney flaunting the jeans in a provocative fashion with a voiceover of the actress talking about her jeans. Many took the ad to employ wordplay in order to imply that people with "good genes" are better than others.

'This is Nazi s**t, pure Nazi s**t! Saying that a blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl has good genes is Nazi s**t! Saying anybody has good genes is eugenics. Blonde-haired, blue-eyed? Nazi s**t!'

A collection of videos from furious liberals, all female, on TikTok were posted to the X platform, where they were widely ridiculed.

"You guys are complaining about that Sydney Sweeney jeans ad, so I saw it. That's Nazi propaganda! Wow!" one tattooed female said on her TikTok account. "I thought it was gonna be, like, kinda bad. That's gonna be in history books!"

"I will be the friend that's too woke because those Sydney Sweeney/American Eagle ads are weird. Like, fascist weird, like, Nazi propaganda weird," a second female said.

"Should we be surprised that a company whose name is literally American Eagle is making fascist propaganda like this? Probably not. But it's still really shocking. Like, a blonde-haired, blue-eyed white woman is talking about her good genes. Like, that is Nazi propaganda!" she added.

"If you haven't fully comprehended how bad it is, I need you to open your f**king eyeballs and listen. This is Nazi s**t, pure Nazi s**t! Saying that a blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl has good genes is Nazi s**t! Saying anybody has good genes is eugenics. Blonde-haired, blue-eyed? Nazi s**t!" a third female critic said.

"This pro-American bulls**t — talking about pure Americans, Americans having good genes — this is Nazi s**t that people, especially Jews, have been warning about for a very long time!" she added.

"Sydney Sweeney's jeans ad is giving ethnic state propaganda. It is giving dystopian. It is giving 1940s Germany," a fourth female commenter said, employing a common slang phrase used by youthful people on social media.

"And they could have had her say anything. She could have said, 'I'm hot. Drink my bathwater. Here are my jeans.' But instead they had her say, 'Genes are passed down from parents to children. I have good jeans. My jeans are blue,'" she continued. "Why? Yeah, no, that was, like, the most thinly veiled propaganda I think that I've ever seen. I hate it."

"So despite being in a very deep, debilitating depression rot where I have struggled to do anything else other than lay on my couch, I felt like this advertisement was too important not to talk about, especially in the political climate that we're in. So let's talk about it," a fifth woman said on her TikTok account.

"I just, this is literal eugenics slapping everyone in the face, and the reason why I say this so bluntly is because the only people that I've seen actually call this eugenics and say what needs to be said about this advertisement are disabled people and women of color, the two demographics of people who are literally the most impacted by eugenics," she added.

Many on the right brutalized the critics with mockery and pointed out that ranting against a Sydney Sweeney advertisement was not going to win them many converts to the leftist cause.

