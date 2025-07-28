Zachary Levi on Hollywood’s hidden corruption — and ‘egregious’ vaccine mandates

Actor Zachary Levi made waves in Hollywood last year when he came out against vaccination and in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump — and now he’s taking it even further.

Levi, who is well aware which way Hollywood leans and how they treat you when you’re leaning the wrong way, is taking matters into his own hands and launching a $100 million Hollywood studio of his own.



The studio is called Wyldwood Studios, and it’s located in Austin near many other Hollywood escapees, like Woody Harrelson and Joe Rogan.

“I went into Hollywood, and it was very broken,” he tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey on “Relatable.” “When I got my first look behind the curtain and I saw how all the sausage was made in Hollywood 25 years ago, I was like, ‘God, I don’t know how to do this. This is so broken.”

“The value structure is entirely upside down. They’re not valuing the product, and they’re not valuing the people making the product. They’re valuing the bottom line. So it’s profit over people and not the other way around. You’ve got to value people over profit,” he adds.

That’s when God called him to make a change.

“So, what God called me to do wasn’t, it’s not just go fix the broken Hollywood system,” Levi tells Stuckey.

“Part of this was inspired by all of the stuff that happened with vaccine mandates in Hollywood, too, right? And just, like, your desire for freedom and autonomy?” Stuckey asks.

“I guess on some level,” Levi responds. “I just think that what we need across the world is we need to be able to live actually truly free lives, to be able to have actual liberty and autonomy within your life. Like, I’m more libertarian than anything else in that regard.”

“I don’t think anybody should have been mandated to get the vaccine. Certainly, I can only speak for my industry, and there were lots and lots and lots of people that were mandated,” he continues. “Through fear, through coercion, that was forced on a lot of people. And I think that was egregious.”

