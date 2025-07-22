VIDEO: Jon Stewart's expletive-filled reaction to Colbert cancellation is getting scorched online

The reactions to the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's late-night show has spanned a wide spectrum, but few have reached the "cringe" depths to which Jon Stewart has sunk.

CBS notified Colbert on Thursday that his show was canceled, leading many to accuse Paramount Global, the network's parent company, of trying to appease the Trump administration while seeking FCC approval of a merger with Skydance Media worth $8 billion.

'This reminds me of an angry teen yelling at his parents when told they are grounded.'

Stewart lambasted the decision on his show and brought on singers appearing to be a church choir to sing an expletive-filled reaction that many online found embarrassing.

"Go f**k yourself!" Stewart sang, adding, "F**k, f**k, f**k yourself, just go f**k yourself!" while the choir repeated the phrase in the background.

In his screed about Colbert, Stewart accused CBS of targeting Colbert in an attempt to gain favor from President Donald Trump. Stewart's show airs on Comedy Central, which is also owned by Paramount Global.

"If you believe, as corporations or as networks," said Stewart, "you can make yourself so innocuous that you can serve a gruel so flavorless you'll never again be on the boy-king's radar, A) Why will anyone watch you? And you are f**king wrong! You want to know how impossible it is to stay on Lord Farquaad's good side? Donald Trump is suing Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox News!"

This is just so bad… pic.twitter.com/Z96j2NWjMX

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 22, 2025

Many on social media found the display childish and embarrassing.

"Left-wing media is populated by entitled, spoiled brats," responded investigative journalist Jen Van Laar.

"This is precisely the kind of partisan, juvenile slop that led to Colbert's unprofitability and, in time, will lead Jon Stewart to the same place. 'Yelling expletives at Trump with a gospel choir' is not clever or entertaining. It's garbage," replied Christopher Rufo.

"This reminds me of an angry teen yelling at his parents when told they are grounded for some teen transgression," read one response. "And this man is 62 years old. If there were any sense in Stewart he would look at this in a few days and cringe."

"Very disrespectful to get a Church choir to sing curse words and blasphemy. Very low and unnecessary. Even if the singers and musicians are not from a real church choir, still a terrible thing to do," read another response.

Others have accused Trump, without evidence, of ordering the cancellation of the show and called the decision the latest example of "fascism" from the administration. Although the show has been canceled, Colbert will have one more year of broadcast time to criticize Trump and Paramount Global.



