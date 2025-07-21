Liberals really want to believe Colbert's show was canceled for political reasons

Many on the left continue to insist CBS canceled Stephen Colbert's show due to political pressure from the Trump administration, despite the fact that the show simply cost more money than it produced.

Progressive writer Molly Jong-Fast told MSNBC on Monday that Colbert's show ending is "simply not funny, but also really scary."

'Do you not see all the observers who are expressing huge doubts?'

She further indicated that it was yet another incident of "self-censorship" prompted by the federal government. "Our government has done this before," she said, adding that "history is very much filled with moments like this."

Former NPR CEO Vivian Schiller said the recent events at CBS prove that "this has not been a great week for free speech and speaking truth to power, without a doubt." After calling the financial reasons given by CBS "circumstantial," Schiller went on to say they do not make sense because the parent company "has spent money on other things."

CNN's chief media analyst, Brian Stelter, even talked with insiders at CBS, who told him "even when speaking frankly on condition of anonymity, that the move was financially driven, not politically motivated."

Despite hearing that information directly from those at the company, Stelter went on to write, "Many observers have huge doubts about that, given that Colbert has been an outspoken critic of President Trump."

When an X user pointed out how ridiculous it looked to continue blaming a political motivation for the show's end, Stelter defended his framing.

"Do you not see all the observers who are expressing huge doubts?" Stelter said.

"In other words, people not involved in this and don't know what's going on. Meanwhile, the people who are involved and do know what's going on are telling you why it happened even with the safety of anonymity. Explain to me why you give equal weight to these two groups," user @neontaster replied.

It appears that being unable to turn a profit was not the only issue plaguing Colbert's show. When "The Daily Show" alum took over after David Letterman retired, the average age of viewers was 60. In the 10 years since, the show's average age has increased to 68.

Although the show is ending, it is not going away anytime soon. The show will officially end in 2026.

