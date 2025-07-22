Photo by Brian Kaiser/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Court rules in favor of Trump ending temporary protection status for migrants from Afghanistan and Cameroon
July 21, 2025
The ruling will apply to nearly 12,000 migrants from Afghanistan.
The Trump administration chalked up another victory when the Fourth Circuit Appeals Court ruled that it could implement the end of temporary protective status for migrants from Afghanistan and Cameroon.
The order applies to about 11,700 migrants from Afghanistan and will allow the government to begin deporting them on midnight Monday evening.
'The Trump administration's attempt to end TPS for Afghanistan and other countries is a racist, unlawful action that cannot stand.'
The lawsuit was filed by immigrant activist group CASA, which had previously won a temporary ruling from the same appeals court for seven days. They had hoped the court would extend the stay but lost their motion.
“Although temporary, every moment counts when it comes to families figuring out their futures and being protected from ICE's terror. We will fight for this pause on the termination to continue," CASA legal director Ama Frimpong said at the time.
"The Trump administration’s attempt to end TPS for Afghanistan and other countries is a racist, unlawful action that cannot stand," Frimpong continued.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the decision would bring the TPS program back to its original intent.
“Afghanistan has had an improved security situation, and its stabilizing economy no longer prevent them from returning to their home country," Noem said. "Additionally, the termination furthers the national interest as DHS records indicate that there are recipients who have been under investigation for fraud and threatening our public safety and national security. Reviewing TPS designations is a key part of restoring integrity in our immigration system.”
RELATED: Noem prepares to deport 500,000 immigrants from one long-troubled island
The administration has used the rescissions of TPS to bolster the president's goal of mass deportations of migrants from the U.S.
