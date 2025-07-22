Did your state just sue the Trump administration to keep benefits flowing to illegal aliens? Here's the list.

Nearly two dozen states of the union have joined a lawsuit against efforts by the Trump administration to ensure that federal benefits stop going to illegal aliens.

The lawsuit alleges that the administration did not go through required steps needed to authorize the cuts to such benefits and that such cuts would amount to "devastating impacts" on the states.

'The Trump administration is trying to gut Head Start, community health clinics, food banks, and other lifeline programs by banning states from serving their residents.'

The new policy would require programs to verify the citizenship status for those who are receiving benefits from health, education, and social services programs.

"People facing homelessness or domestic violence have never needed proof of immigration status to walk into a shelter," reads a statement from the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys general of Rhode Island, Washington state, and New York. Attorneys general from another 18 states have joined the lawsuit, as listed below:

California

Colorado

Nevada

Arizona

Connecticut

Hawaii

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

New Jersey

New Mexico

Oregon

Vermont

Wisconsin

Also included is the District of Columbia.

New York Attorney General Letitia James posted a statement on social media about the lawsuit.

"The Trump administration is trying to gut Head Start, community health clinics, food banks, and other lifeline programs by banning states from serving their residents," she said. "I'm leading 20 attorneys general to stop these attacks on hardworking families."

"This is yet another outrageous attempt by this administration to work around the law and disrupt critical services Arizonans depend on every day," reads a statement from Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes about the new rule.

"Congress designed these services to be widely accessible to people in this country. But now the Trump administration wants to do an immigration check as preschoolers file into the classroom, ready to learn their ABCs," said Washington state Attorney General Nick Brown.

"These notices impose unworkable requirements on state agencies and providers that are plainly intended to damage these vital support systems and intimidate vulnerable people," Brown added.

Illegal aliens generally do not qualify for federal benefits such as food stamps or Social Security, but many states set up their own programs that benefit illegal immigrants.

"When illegal aliens exploit these resources, it is at the expense of Americans in desperate need of them," reads a statement from White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson to the New York Times. "President Trump was elected based on his promise to put Americans first, and that's exactly what this administration is committed to doing."

