Barack Obama responds to Trump's accusations of treason in rare comment: 'Weak attempt at distraction'

A spokesperson for former President Barack Obama issued a rare public response to the strong accusations made by current President Donald Trump that Democrats had committed "treason."

Trump went into a tirade about what he said was "irrefutable proof" that Obama had orchestrated a treasonous conspiracy to tip the balance of the 2020 election in favor of the Democrats. He went on to name other Democrats involved in the alleged scheme and called for "serious consequences" for the perpetrators.

'Our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response.'

Within hours of the comments from the current president, a spokesperson for the former president issued a statement denying the allegations.

"Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction," reads the statement from Patrick Rodenbush.

"Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes," he added. "These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio."

RELATED: 'Prosecuting Obama': Trump makes shocking statement as he commends Gabbard for bombshell evidence release

Trump leaned on a report from Tulsi Gabbard, his director of national intelligence, in his accusations.

"They caught President Obama absolutely cold," Trump said. "Tulsi Gabbard. What they did to this country, starting in 2016, but going up all the way, going up to 2020 and the election, they tried to rig the election. And they got caught. And there should be very severe consequences for that."

He went on to name several alleged collaborators in the conspiracy, including former DNI James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former FBI Director James Comey.

"The leader of the gang was President Obama. Barack Hussein Obama," Trump continued. "He's guilty. This was treason. This was every word you could think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election. They did things that nobody's ever even imagined, even in other countries."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!