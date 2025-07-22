Trump says 'irrefutable proof' shows Obama is guilty of 'treason' — and names other Dems in 'biggest scandal' in US history

President Donald Trump said that many top Democrat figures were guilty of "treason" based on new findings from the Dept. of Justice, and he named names to reporters on Tuesday.

Trump cited a report from Tulsi Gabbard, his director of national intelligence, that provided evidence of a plot by former President Barack Obama with former FBI Director James Comey, former DNI James Clapper, and John Brennan, former director of the CIA.

'The leader of the gang was Barack Hussein Obama. He's guilty. This was treason.'

The president made the comments Tuesday morning while answering reporters' questions.

"They caught President Obama absolutely cold," said Trump. "Tulsi Gabbard. What they did to this country, starting in 2016, but going up all the way, going up to 2020 and the election, they tried to rig the election. And they got caught. And there should be very severe consequences for that."

Some had noted that the president had posted on his social media in May a meme calling for military tribunals and pointing to Obama.

"You know when we caught Hillary Clinton, I said, 'You know what? Let's not go too far here.' It's the ex-wife of a president, and I thought it was sort of terrible, and I let her off the hook. And I'm very happy I did. But it's time to start, after what they did to me, and whether it's right or wrong, it's time to go after people," he continued.

"Obama's been caught directly," the president said. "So people say, 'Oh, you know, a group.' It's not a group. It's Obama. His orders are on the paper. The papers are signed. The papers came right out of their office. They sent everything to be highly classified. Well, the classified's been released, and what they did in 2016 and in 2020 is very criminal. It's criminal at the highest level. So that's really the things you should be talking about."

RELATED: Election officials rage as Trump administration pushes for election security

HUGE🔥



President Trump says it's time to go after Democrats who participated in the Russiagate hoax: "After what they did to me, and whether it's right or wrong, it's time to go after people. Obama has been caught directly." pic.twitter.com/JAb7C9DmYc

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 22, 2025

When asked who the DOJ should target, the president specifically mentioned top Democratic figures.

"Based on what I read, and I read pretty much what you read, it would be President Obama. He started it. And Biden was there with him, and Comey was there, and Clapper, the whole group was there. Brennan. They were all there. In a room. Right here, this was the room," he said.

"The leader of the gang was President Obama. Barack Hussein Obama. ... He's guilty. This was treason. This was every word you could think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election. They did things that nobody's ever even imagined, even in other countries."

RELATED: Glenn Beck explains why it's a 'miracle' Trump was denied a second term in 2020: 'Donald Trump has a 12-year plan'

President Trump says Obama is guilty of TREASON: "Obama started it - And Biden was there, and Comey, and Clapper, Brennan - The whole group was there. The leader of the gang was Barack Hussein Obama. He's guilty. This was treason. They tried to steal the election." pic.twitter.com/7pobKNOh72

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 22, 2025

He said there was "absolute" proof and tied the scandal to the autopen as well.

"This is proof, irrefutable proof, that Obama was [seditious]," said Trump.

"That Obama was trying to lead a coup. And it was with Hillary Clinton, with all these other people, but Obama headed it up. And you know I get a kick when I hear everyone talks about people I never even heard of, no no," he added.

RELATED: Attorney for Rudy Giuliani says he's the target of probe into attempted overturn of 2020 election: 'We know how to play hardball'

President Trump: "This is irrefutable proof that Obama was trying to lead a coup. This is the BIGGEST scandal in the history of our country." pic.twitter.com/IH25OYRJc9

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 22, 2025

"It was Obama; he headed it up. And it says so right in the papers. ... This is the biggest scandal in the history of our country, and it really goes on to even the autopen, because it all relates to the same thing. It all started [with] the same sick minds," the president said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!