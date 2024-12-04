Glenn Beck explains why it's a 'miracle' Trump was denied a second term in 2020: 'Donald Trump has a 12-year plan'

Hours after joining President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago to help raise money for Prager University, nationally syndicated radio host and co-founder of Blaze Media Glenn Beck noted that the Republican's loss in 2020 was a "blessing."

"It is a miracle that he lost in 2020," Beck said Wednesday on "The Glenn Beck Program." "You listen to this show. You remember what I was saying. 'We're all doomed. We're all going to die. The country is over if we don't correct this in four years.'"

The Biden administration has managed to inflict a great deal of damage, not least by its failure to prevent tens of millions of foreign nationals from stealing into the homeland and by its weaponization of the Department of Defense against perceived political foes. Nevertheless, Beck suggested there was at least one benefit to Trump serving nonconsecutive terms: the benefit of time and experience.

Beck suggested that there was a profound difference between the Donald Trump who might have taken office in 2021 and the man he spoke to this week — a difference that may bode well for the United States of America.

'I'm thinking about saying it without any context just to freak people out on the left.'

"I have met with presidents before. I met with Ronald Reagan; I met with George H.W. Bush; I met with George W. Bush; and I met with Donald Trump. I have more confidence in Donald Trump now than any other president I've met. The guy is super, super informed," said Beck.

Beck suggested that Trump was gifted four years during which he could contemplate the nature of the political establishment set upon his ruin as well as optimal ways of fighting back.

"He had four years to go, 'Okay. What did I do wrong? How did they get me? How did they thwart me? How do I stop it? And how do I reverse this machine while dismantling this machine?'" said Beck. "He is laser-focused on that."

"He has — and I'm going to say this, and I'm thinking about saying it without any context just to freak people out on the left — Donald Trump has a 12-year plan," said Beck. "This is a well thought-out plan. Every time I talk to him, I am filled with more confidence."

The election results and recent polling indicate that Americans are generally more confident in Trump now than in 2020 and increasingly amenable to his campaign promises. According to an Emerson College poll released last week, Trump's favorability rating jumped six percentage points from earlier this month to 54%. Blaze News previously noted that's a big deal, especially given Gallup's claim that Trump never cracked 50% during his first term.

Although Trump has had to contend with seemingly nonstop lawfare, four years was evidently ample time for him to contemplate appointments and strategies, both domestic and international, should he make a comeback, some of which he delineated in his his Agenda47 manifesto.

Beck was reluctant to divulge too much of what Trump shared with him but indicated that he has a mind to "get the Abrahamic Accords back" and restore relative peace in the Middle East; to bring NATO and Russia back from the brink of nuclear holocaust; to bring inflation and prices under control; and to altogether "get our house in order."

"As long as he's following the Constitution and the laws, he is going to be remembered as one of the greatest presidents of all time," added Beck.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!