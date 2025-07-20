'Prosecuting Obama': Trump makes shocking statement as he commends Gabbard for bombshell evidence release

Bombshell evidence has come out surrounding many top Democrats' apparent obstruction of the 2016 election. According to Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, this "overwhelming evidence" shows that the Obama administration "politicized and weaponized" intelligence surrounding the Trump-Russia hoax in 2016.

This had led many Republican leaders to feel vindicated nearly 10 years since what some are calling a "conspiracy."

'The Panel was fantastic on prosecuting Obama and the “thugs” who have just been unequivocally exposed on highest level Election Fraud.'

On Friday, Gabbard told Fox News that the documents she was declassifying showed evidence of a "treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government."

"These documents detail a treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate," she likewise posted to X.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump commended Gabbard for her historic release of these documents. Trump also singled out former President Obama in his response to the news of the declassification of these documents — and even mentioned the idea of "prosecuting" him.

"Great job by young and talented Harrison Fields on FoxNews [sic]. The Panel was fantastic on prosecuting Obama and the 'thugs' who have just been unequivocally exposed on highest level Election Fraud. Congratulations to Tulsi Gabbard. Keep it coming!!!" Trump said in a Truth Social post on Saturday evening.

Shortly after posting that message, Trump also reposted a clip of Gabbard's interview on Fox News. In the post, he quoted Gabbard: “We had, in President Obama and his leadership team, people who did not want to accept the will of the American people in electing Donald Trump in 2016 — and therefore cooked up this treasonous conspiracy to…effectively launch a years-long coup against the sitting President of the United States.”

Trump posted another Fox video clip in which this story was called a "blockbuster scandal."

