Redistricting bill passes Indiana House but will face opposition in Senate — from some Republicans

The Indiana House of Representatives passed a controversial bill that would redistrict the state and possibly flip two seats to the Republican column in the midterm elections.

Fifty-seven members voted for the bill, while 41 voted against it. The bill will go to the Indiana Senate, where some Republicans have said they oppose the redistricting effort.

'Fair maps are essential to protecting Hoosiers' voices in Washington, and today the House voted to do just that.'

Republican Indiana Gov. Mike Braun urged the Senate to pass the bill.

"Fair maps are essential to protecting Hoosiers' voices in Washington, and today the House voted to do just that, delivering a strong congressional map," Braun said. "I commend Speaker Huston and his caucus for having the courage to protect Hoosier voters. I urge the Senate to move quickly next week and adopt this map so Indiana can move forward with confidence."

However, efforts to persuade state Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, a Republican, to support the bill have failed so far.

Another Republican said that she received a threat over her opposition to the redistricting bill.

"Unfortunately, my house was the target of a pipe bomb threat on Saturday evening. This is a result of the D.C. political pundits for redistricting," state Sen. Jean Leising wrote on social media.

Trump has blasted those Republicans as "RINOs," an epithet meaning "Republican in name only."

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita cited the Supreme Court's temporary approval of the Texas redistricting map for the midterms to justify his support of the bill.

"This specific map is legally solid. If any group or individual is silly enough to sue, we will defeat their attack in court," Rokita said. "As the United States Supreme Court emphasized once again last night, redistricting for political reasons is constitutional. In fact, the Court has said that redistricting belongs in the legislature — in the hands of the people's elected representatives, not judges."

