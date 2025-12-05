RFK's alleged sexting partner splits with another publication amid scandal-ridden book release

Olivia Nuzzi's fall from grace continues as she parts ways with another magazine.

Once a rising star in the journalism world, Nuzzi was first fired from the New Yorker in 2024 after news broke of her alleged sexting with then-presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., breaking the most basic forms of journalistic ethics and collapsing her engagement to then-Politico reporter Ryan Lizza. Nuzzi was later picked up by Vanity Fair to be West Coast editor.

The overlapping narratives inevitably caused a media firestorm.

Nearly a year later, the scandal has resurfaced after Nuzzi announced the release of her book "American Canto," which apparently details her alleged behavior with Kennedy but refers to him only as "the politician."

In the aftermath of the renewed interest in and attention to the scandal, Nuzzi and Vanity Fair "have agreed to part ways," according to the Wall Street Journal.

Nuzzi's attempt at a comeback tour was met with a series of bombshell exposés written by her former fiancé, who began his career as an independent journalist following the scandal.

Lizza detailed in his Substack series how he found out about Nuzzi's alleged sexting not just with Kennedy in 2024, but also with former presidential candidate Mark Sanford in 2020. Lizza went on to detail a toxic dynamic between Nuzzi and Kennedy, including graphic details about their sexual proclivities and the intense betrayal, while she insisted that the relationship was merely a "digital" one.

Despite the overwhelming evidence and multiple accounts of the behavior, Kennedy has denied the allegations.

Since its release on December 2, "American Canto" sat at No. 5,546 on Amazon's best-seller list and at No. 3,059 in the Kindle store. Despite the onslaught of media attention, the supposedly "mesmerizing firsthand account of the warping of American reality over the past decade" is currently sitting at a brutal 1.69-star rating on Goodreads.

