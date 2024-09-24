What the mainstream media’s outrage over RFK Jr.’s 'affair' is REALLY about

According to numerous reports, RFK Jr. has been caught in “an affair” with New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

The headlines for every leftist news outlet express utter outrage over the scandal.

“Married RFK Jr., 70, Bragged He Had ‘Intimate’ Photos of Reporter Olivia Nuzzi, 31” —The Daily Beast

“Reporter Olivia Nuzzi’s relationship with RFK Jr. triggers backlash” —The Washington Post

“New York magazine writer Olivia Nuzzi placed on leave after disclosing RFK relationship” —CNN

“The Reported RFK Jr.–Olivia Nuzzi 'Relationship' Casts New Scrutiny on All Journalists” —Vanity Fair

That’s just a small sampling of the articles out there. Clearly the mainstream media is upset by their relationship, given that Kennedy is a married man and the fact that the relationship compromised journalistic integrity, since Nuzzi was supposed to be acting as an impartial reporter.

While much remains to be learned about Kennedy and Nuzzi’s relationship, Liz Wheeler says that “there are red flags in this story.”

For example, Kennedy and Nuzzi “did not have physical contact,” which was corroborated by CNN reports that stated that the relationship “was digital in nature.” A spokesman for RFK Jr.’s team also stated that “Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview that she requested, which yielded a hit piece.”

More may be revealed about the nature of their relationship in time, but as of now, only one thing is clear: The media’s outrage is 100% due to RFK Jr. endorsing Donald Trump and 0% because journalists care about morality or journalistic integrity.

“They know that RFK’s endorsement of Trump impacts a specific demographic of voter that Democrats think they own ... women,” says Liz.

“So when RFK Jr. endorsed Donald Trump's campaign, Democrats panicked … because this demographic of women that they need to vote for Kamala Harris” is “suddenly at risk of voting for Donald Trump.”

“Enter a character assassination against RFK Jr.,” says Liz.

The media pretending to care about journalistic integrity is easily debunked. Liz lists three perfect examples.

One: “Who's been [Kamala Harris’] best friend for the past decades? The head of ABC News. Yes, the same ABC news that staged that biased debate.”

Two: The existence in media of “George Stephanopoulos, who is the fixer for the Clintons” (and Joe Biden’s close friend).

Three: Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary of the Biden administration, was in a relationship with and shares an adopted daughter with former CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveaux.

And as for the Democrats caring about sexual impropriety, that’s also easily debunked.

“While [New York officials] were locking people in their homes during COVID … they were themselves holding drug-fueled sex parties,” says Liz, playing a clip of undercover footage of Dr. Jay Varma, former senior adviser for public health, admitting that during lockdowns he and other top-ranking officials were attending secret parties and engaging in all kinds of debauchery.

“I actually was the one who convinced the mayor to make it a [vaccine] mandate,” Varma said in the secret footage. “We went to some like, underground, like, dance party, like underneath a bank in Wall Street, and we were all rolling. We were all taking Molly, and everybody’s high.”

In another undercover video, Varma admitted that he and his wife threw a drug-fueled sex party themselves during COVID.

“It was fun. We all like, took like, you know, Molly, and it was like eight or nine of us. … Everybody had a blast because everybody was like so pent up,” he said, adding that he enjoyed being “naked with friends.”

“Meanwhile, everyday people like you and me and our family members [were] locked down in New York, not allowed to gather, facing vaccine mandates, and not allowed to be with our dying grandmothers in the hospital because people like that were too busy being sexual perverts in a basement bank on Wall Street,” says Liz.

There’s also the matter of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who has been arrested and charged with a slew of sex crimes.

“It's funny to me because the mainstream media” is “pretending to faint onto their couches about this non-story about RFK,” says Liz. “Where's their coverage of Sean Diddy Combs?”

“He's been charged by federal authorities for sex crimes and yet the media is barely covering this at all … because a lot of these people have probably been involved at least in a tertiary way,” she says. “That’s why the media doesn’t care about this actual sexual impropriety.”

And finally, the best example of all: Kamala Harris and Willie Brown.

“You want to talk about disgusting sexual behavior? A 29-year-old having an affair with a 60-year-old married man in order to obtain a political position — you don't think that's disgusting?” asks Liz.

To hear more of her commentary, watch the clip above.

