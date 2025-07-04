Here are the top 3 LEAST patriotic members of Congress

While millions of Americans across the country are gearing up for their Fourth of July festivities, here are three members of Congress who likely won't share their enthusiasm.

3. Jasmine Crockett

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas has had several standout moments during her political career. Like many others in her party, Crockett has had her fair share of criticisms of the Trump administration, and she's even gone so far as to root for other countries over the one she was elected to represent.

'I can go through pretty much the entire South and tell you that they're broke and rely on a lot of welfare from the government.'

During a February interview on "The Breakfast Club," Crockett said she was "rooting for" Canada and Mexico over the United States because they were standing up to the "crazy regime from Mar-a-Lago."

“The fact that I’m rooting for Canada and I’m rooting for Mexico a lot is really wild, but they are really the ones that are speaking truth to power right now," Crockett said.

Crockett has also displayed disdain for Republican constituencies in particular, calling red states "deplorable" for not embracing the radical gender ideology her party touts. On a separate occasion, Crockett called red states "broke," accusing them of being too reliant on "big blue states."

"Down in Alabama, who's broke, down in Louisiana, who's broke — I can go through pretty much the entire South and tell you that they're broke and rely on a lot of welfare from the government," Crockett said. "To be perfectly honest, it is tax dollars from these big blue states. ... We're in the 'find out' phase."

Of course we cannot forget the infamous "hot wheels" comment Crockett made toward Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas back in March, apparently mocking him for his disability. Crockett notably refused to apologize for her remarks.

2. Rashida Tlaib

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan has reliably railed against America, specifically the concept of American sovereignty, throughout the span of her political career.

'Impeach the motherf**ker.'

Tlaib has repeatedly called for ICE to be abolished, claiming its sole purpose is to terrorize illegal aliens even though they broke the law by entering the country illegally. Rather than celebrating the country she represents on the Fourth of July, Tlaib insisted that America consists of "broken systems rooted in racism that allow folks to be harmed and killed."

Like some of her other Democratic colleagues, the Palestinian-American has also spent much of her career focused on other parts of the globe outside the United States.

Tlaib has become known for her advocacy and support for Palestine over Israel, the country that is regarded to be America's ally in the region. When Tlaib takes a break from calling to "impeach the motherf**ker," referring to Trump, she is likely being censured by the House for "promoting false narratives" about the Hamas attack against Israel on October 7.

1. Ilhan Omar

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar's political career is a treasure trove of anti-American sentiment. One of the most glaring instances of blatant disregard for Americans is the "some people did something" scandal of 2019.

Omar was speaking at a fundraiser for the Council on American-Islamic Relations when she downplayed the deadliest terrorist attack ever to take place on American soil.

'We're a country built on stolen land and the backs of slaves.'

"CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties," Omar said at the fundraiser.

Although Omar's comments sparked outrage, the congresswoman doubled down and made the atrocity about herself.

"I think it is really important for us to make sure that we are not forgetting, right, the aftermath of what happened after 9/11," Omar said in an interview following the scandal. "Many Americans found themselves now having their civil rights stripped from them. And so what I was speaking to was the fact that as a Muslim, not only was I suffering as an American who was attacked on that day, but the next day I woke up as my fellow Americans were now treating me a suspect."

This wasn't just a one-off Freudian slip for Omar. Rather, the Somali native has a steady track record of spewing anti-American rhetoric. Omar has called Americans she disagrees with "stupid" and even said the United States has "turned into one of the worst countries."

Omar herself admits she grew up in a dictatorship in Somalia, but she still insisted that the recent Army parade to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America's founding somehow demonstrated that the U.S. is worse than the country she is originally from.

Her bias against the United States and in favor of foreign countries has been a topic of conversation for her entire career, and it can be best demonstrated by comparing her own statements about American independence and Somalian independence.

Omar, a representative for the United States, celebrated Somalian independence in a Tuesday post on X depicting a man waving her native flag.

However, her praise seems to be reserved exclusively for Somalia. Back in 2018, she posted a critical statement to mark America's independence.

"We shouldn't revise history," Omar wrote. "We're a country built on stolen land and the backs of slaves. Independence Day allows us to reflect on how far we've come and how much farther we have to go. Leveraging our voice to fight for justice is as American as it gets. Happy 4th of July."

