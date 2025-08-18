AG Paxton asks court to throw Beto O'Rourke behind bars and revoke charter for his PAC

The fight over redistricting in Texas has led to the state attorney general calling for the arrest of former congressman Beto O'Rourke (D) over his support of the fleeing Democrats.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused O'Rourke of violating state laws by deceiving donors to his political action committee and using the donations to help Democrats avoid a vote in the legislature.

'Defendants are raising and utilizing political contributions from Texas consumers to pay for the personal expenses of Texas legislators, in violation of Texas law.'

"Robert and his unlawful influence scheme, Powered by People, have deceived donors, bought off Texas politicians, and unlawfully assisted runaway Democrats in avoiding arrest," reads a press release from Paxton that was issued Friday.

"As much as Robert and the sell-out Democrats might wish to ignore them, we do have laws that must be followed," he added. "I have asked the court to enforce its previous [temporary restraining order], throw Beto behind bars, and revoke Powered by People's charter for its unlawful conduct. There must be consequences."

The group countersued and accused Paxton of trying to intimidate O'Rourke.

On Saturday, a judge ruled in Paxton's favor.

"The Court finds that harm is imminent to the State, and if the Court does not issue this order, the State will be irreparably injured," District Court Judge Megan Fahey wrote. "Specifically, Defendants' fundraising conduct constitutes false, misleading, or deceptive acts under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, because Defendants are raising and utilizing political contributions from Texas consumers to pay for the personal expenses of Texas legislators, in violation of Texas law."

RELATED: Gavin Newsom threatens to redistrict California after Texas GOP drops district map proposal

Paxton praised the ruling.

"His fraudulent attempt to pad the pockets of the rogue cowards abandoning Texas has been stopped, and now the court has rightly frozen his ability to continue to send money outside of Texas," Paxton responded. "The cabal of Democrats who have colluded together to scam Texans and derail our Legislature will face the full force of the law, starting with Robert Francis O’Rourke."

The fleeing Democrats returned to Texas after claiming victory and saying they would defeat the redistricting effort in court.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!