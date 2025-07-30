Gov. Gavin Newsom threatens to redistrict California after Texas GOP drops new district map proposal

A redistricting feud has broken out amongst Democratic state lawmakers against Republicans and President Donald Trump after a proposal by Texas officials that may lead to five seats flipping to the Republican column.

The Republican Party of Texas released a redistricting proposal on Tuesday that many critics called gerrymandering in order to strengthen Republican power in the U.S. House of Representatives.

'The 2026 election is being rigged. California won't sit back and watch this happen.'

The Democratic Party opposed the plan vehemently.

"From the beginning of this broken process, Texas Republicans' only objective has been to follow orders from D.C. party bosses desperate to try and save House Republicans' teetering majority," said Julie Merz, the executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom fired back at Texas and implied that California might do the same in order to counteract the actions of Texas lawmakers.

"Donald Trump asks for 5 seats and [Texas Gov.] Greg Abbott automatically bends the knee. The 2026 election is being rigged. California won't sit back and watch this happen," he wrote on social media.

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California hopped on the bandwagon to say redistricting California could lead to the deletion of the district for state Rep. Kevin Kiley, a popular Republican.

"Hope it's worth it! Say goodbye to Kevin Kiley and 5 other CA Republicans," he wrote on social media.

Republican Vice President JD Vance fired off a missive in the debate by pointing out that California is already stacked against Republican representation.

"The gerrymander in California is outrageous. Of their 52 congressional districts, 9 of them are Republican. That means 17 percent of their delegation is Republican when Republicans regularly win 40 percent of the vote in that state. How can this possibly be allowed?" he wrote in a message on social media.

RELATED: Resurfaced video of Democrat admitting the real reason leftists want immigration is going viral

Other states are also considering redistricting their maps ahead of the midterm elections.

Historically, the opposition party gains seats in Congress in a midterm election after the Oval Office changes hands, but Republicans hope to maintain their control over the House and Senate in 2026.

If Democrats are able to seize control of either chamber of Congress, they will be far more able to get in the way of Trump's political agenda.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!