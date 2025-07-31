Woke Cincinnati police chief DEFENDS Cincinnati Jazz Festival brawl

A terrifying video from out of Cincinnati shows a mob of black people stomping on the head of a white man on a street downtown, before a white woman is cold-cocked and knocked out. The haunting footage shows her lying face up on the ground, staring up at the sky, unmoving.

When questioned about the incident, instead of condemning the perpetrators, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge condemned social media users for taking it out of context.

“Another topic I want to cover real quick, social media and journalism and the role it plays in this incident. And yes, guys, that’s you. That is you. Social media, the post that we’ve seen does not depict the entire incident. That is one version of what occurred,” the Cincinnati police chief said.

She went on to claim that social media posts have “distorted the content of what actually happened.”

One reporter then asked “what exactly was distorted” by those posting about the incident on social media.

“So I think by the irresponsibility with social media, it just shows one side of the equation quite frequently without context, without factual context, and then people run with that and then it grows legs and it becomes something bigger that we have to try to manage was part of the investigation,” she responded.

“The woman had no answer,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock comments. “She was asked a follow-up question to clarify her comments, and she had no answer. She just repeated herself and tried to distract.”

“We’ve seen the shove that sparked this, and we’ve seen the overreaction to the shove by people that were uninvolved other than they’re black KKK members, and one of the KKK members got shoved, and so the rest of the KKK members used it as justification,” he continues.

“‘Hey, we get to wild out and beat up and stomp and curb stomp a white man and a white woman,’” he adds, mocking those involved. “This is the black KKK and everybody knows it.”

Whitlock blames the brainwashing of the black community by the mainstream media and the education system.

“We’re developing young black KKK members with this victimhood mentality, with what’s being taught in schools all the way from Harvard all the way down to grade school. It’s being taught. ‘You’re a victim, white people have mistreated you, white people owe you a debt, white people are the most evil thing on the planet,’” he says.

“You’re being programmed to be a KKK member, to blame everything on white people,” he continues, adding, “It’s no different than the white people from 100 years ago that were brainwashed and programmed into believing all of their problems were the result of black people.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.