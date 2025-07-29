Cincinnati Music Festival brawl exposes the ‘DEMONIC spirit’ of anti-white racism

After the Cincinnati Music Festival this weekend, a fight broke out that left several people injured — including one white couple who were brutally attacked by a group of black men.

In the video a mob is seen attacking a white man who’s on the ground, and another video shows what onlookers assume to be the man's wife getting knocked out by a black man and lying on the ground lifeless.

“I wouldn’t be talking about this today if we weren’t seeing a constant or a steady stream of these types of videos,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says on “Jason Whitlock Harmony,” disturbed.

“I’ve seen some people try to rationalize or justify this level of violence toward the man and his wife.”

“The level of attack on this man: completely unjustified,” Whitlock adds.

“I don’t see how anyone could justify that,” BlazeTV contributor Shemeka Michelle agrees. “I saw people saying, ‘Well, you know, there was a mob of white people who did this to blacks’ and saying ‘it was the KKK.’”

“We are so far removed from that that I don’t understand how that’s justification,” she continues, shocked. “I was on X about 15 minutes yesterday, and I had racial fatigue. All I saw was black versus white, white versus black.”

“I don’t even understand what they could have said to deserve this. Even if it was the N-word, it’s not like it’s something we haven’t heard. And a word doesn’t hurt you,” she says.

“Black people don’t want to be equal, it seems; they want to get revenge.”

And they want revenge because they’ve been told their entire lives by the mainstream media and political leaders that they deserve it.

“We’ve been so programmed with a victimhood mentality and entitlement mentality and then a matriarchal emotional culture,” Whitlock explains, “that I’ve really reached the conclusion when I see these videos and then when I see the people defending these videos, I'm like, this is a demonic spirit."

“There is a mass psychosis going on with black people that it’s like the videos are bad enough, but it’s the comments, the defense of the videos, that probably make me even more sick,” he adds.

