Black Twitter celebrates the passing of Hulk Hogan, Jason Whitlock calls out reverse racism

On July 24, legendary professional wrestler Hulk Hogan died after suffering a cardiac arrest. Reactions to his death have been mixed, with some mourning the loss of an American icon and others cheering the death of an unabashed racist.

Those in the latter group continue to point to a 2007 sex tape leaked in 2015 where Hogan made racially charged comments, repeatedly using the N-word and admitting that he was a “little racist.”

“I mean, I’d rather if she [Hogan’s daughter Brooke] was going to f**k some n*****, I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall n***** worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player! I guess we’re all a little racist,” he said in the leaked footage , which culminated in a lawsuit in which Hogan successfully sued Gawker Media for invasion of privacy.

The racist remarks, however, led to WWE terminating Hogan’s contract and removing him from their Hall of Fame, although he was reinstated in 2018 after issuing apologies and undergoing sensitivity training.

While many have forgiven Hogan for his past comments, “Black Twitter,” says Jason Whitlock, has not.

“They went after Hulk Hogan and trashed him over the [2007] racial rant,” he says.

The fact that Hogan used the forbidden N-word permanently “cancels him” in the eyes of many black people, Jason says, but this mindset, he argues, is just reverse racism.

“If racism or alleged racism or saying the N-word canceled people, virtually all of us would be canceled, and a probably higher percentage of black people would be canceled than white people,” he says. “And that’s not me saying white people are better than black people. That’s me saying the reality is that black people are so comfortable with their anti-white racism.”

“We say it, we use it, we go on national TV and say things that white people would never be allowed to say,” he continues. “We’ve built a society, a culture where black people can be incredibly racist without any consequences, whereas white people cannot be, and Hulk Hogan [is] a prime example of this.”

Several media outlets covering Hogan’s death have claimed that his legacy was destroyed by his 2007 comments and that he will be remembered not as a wrestling and pop culture icon but as a racist. A recent Andscape article claimed that “Hulk Hogan is a self-admitted racist who was caught on tape using the N-word freely on multiple occasions. ... When that is part of your legacy, it becomes singularly defining. As a result, Hulk Hogan died being known a racist who also became famous as a professional wrestler.”

“If that’s the standard,” Jason says, “then I guess [my dad is] singularly defined as a racist,” but “my father was much more than that, and Hulk Hogan — much more than that.”

This toxic ideology that a singular mistake or shortcoming defines who a person is (especially a white person) has “led to this racial divide that we have in America,” he says.

Jason notes that he was born in 1967 — a time when race relations “were headed in a positive direction” — but “since the invention of social media, since the takeover of Twitter and the town square, since we all went woke, race relations have been going the opposite direction.”

To hear more of his commentary and analysis, watch the video above.

