The NBA’s ‘welfare league’ proven desperate, delusional, and dumb

In classic feminist fashion, WNBA players chose to wear shirts that read “pay us what we’re owed” as they took the court at their All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” isn’t surprised, noting that after showing up in their shirts, they “immediately pivoted to playing the worst All-Star Game in the history of professional all-star games.”

“They took the court in T-shirts. ‘Pay us what you owe us. We’re underpaid. This league has lost millions of dollars, but we’re underpaid,’” he says. “And then they served up a doo-doo sandwich to sports fans.”

“They got this entire thing, and the sports media has this entire thing backwards that they are owed something. This has been a charity welfare league for 30 years. Has never turned a profit. And they’re taking the court, ‘Pay us what you owe us,’” he continues.

And Whitlock isn’t kidding. The league reportedly operated at a $40 million loss last year and hasn’t been profitable since its inception in 1997.

“This is a sign of how desperate they are. This is a sign of how delusional they are. This is a sign of how dumb they are. Dumb, desperate, and delusional. Why are they that way?” Whitlock asks.

“Because they’re allowed to be that way by the sports media,” he says, explaining that ESPN’s own website reflects how little they actually care about their fans.

“Our mission: To serve sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere,” its website reads. “Our values: People are our most valuable resource, and care and respect for our employees and each other will always be at the heart of our operations. We embrace diversity to best serve all sports fans worldwide.”

“ESPN does not care one iota about sports fans,” Whitlock says, adding, “The athletes don’t care one iota about sports fans.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.