'Highly offensive' slur sparks meltdown as football league declares words are worse than violence

An Australian Football League player triggered a league-wide meltdown after self-reporting that he used a "slur."

AFL midfielder Jack Graham has been suspended before, receiving a one-match ban in 2018 for throwing an elbow during a game against Brisbane when he played for Richmond.

Now playing for the West Coast Eagles, Graham violated league rules during a July 4 game against the Greater Western Sydney Giants and received a four-match suspension. This time, the league's punishment has made it clear that it considers words to be more harmful than violence.

'I am very remorseful for the word I used and know such language has no place in our community or our game.'

To make matters worse, Graham actually told on himself before league officials even had a chance to investigate. Graham admitted to his club that he had committed a violation, with his team then reporting to the league about the infraction.

7AFL reported that Graham used a "single-word homophobic slur" toward a Giants player during the recent match, with the seemingly devastating remark evoking a lengthy apology from Graham.

"I am very remorseful for the word I used and know such language has no place in our community or our game," Graham said in a club statement, per Daily Mail. "I have offered my unreserved apology to the Giants player and Greater Western Sydney and would also like to publicly apologize for my comment," he continued.

Graham added that his remark did not reflect his values and noted he needs to "be better" and plans to prove that through his actions.

Despite the sincere apology, the AFL had a complete and total meltdown over the unspecified word, with subsequent woke directives and platitudes being issued.

Graham's self-snitch not only sparked an AFL integrity unit investigation, but the athlete gave a private apology to his opponent and also called the AFL CEO to apologize.

Still, Graham will have to be re-educated on the matter and will be placed in the Pride in Sport education program, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the AFL's head of integrity and security, Tony Keane, it could have been even worse for Graham had he not confessed his sins.

"The AFL is very clear that homophobia has no place in our game, nor in the community," Keane said in an AFL press release. "Graham's sanction would have been higher if he hadn't self-reported and understood his comment was totally inappropriate."

The league official said there is "much more to be done" on the issue in order to make the AFL a "safe and inclusive environment for all."

The AFL itself also stated that Graham used "a highly offensive homophobic slur" but did not reveal what word he said. They did, however, say the unknown term "demeans and denigrates persons regardless of their sexuality."

Eagles coach Andrew McQualter continued the apology tour last week, telling reporters during a press conference that the team's priority had shifted to "look after [Graham] and his well-being," in addition to continuing to "educate our players as much as we can."

Graham's teammate Liam Duggan said the 27-year-old simply had a "slip of the tongue" but has "learnt his lesson well and truly."

"It was a mistake made and one that Jack was on the front foot (for), he handled everything the right way from the get-go," Duggan told the West.

The fiasco displays a glaring difference in how the AFL handles its incidents, particularly when it comes to words versus violence.

In addition to Graham receiving just a one-game ban for an elbow in the past, a more recent incident involving direct threats by a player saw a similar punishment.

In May, Port Adelaide player Willie Rioli was caught sending a text message to an opposing player warning him not to leave his hotel because Rioli has friends and family in the area; the message followed an on-field tussle between the players.

According to Nine, Riolo allegedly made other threats to different opponents as well. It was only after the second incident was revealed that the player was suspended, but only for one game.

Rioli had to undergo education on respectful/nonviolent language and conduct.

Editor's note: This story originally stated that Jack Graham is a rugby player. The story has been updated to reflect the fact that he is an Australian Football League player. Blaze Media regrets the error.



