Boston Red Sox star Jarren Duran suspended 2 games for insulting heckler with 'a truly horrific word'

Boston Red Sox star outfielder Jarren Duran was suspended for two games after he responded to a heckling fan with a disparaging remark.

The Red Sox were losing 10-0 against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning when Duran was up to bat. As he was adjusting his equipment, a heckler could be heard giving the All-Star a hard time.

"Tennis racket, tennis racket, you need a tennis racket!" the fan can be heard yelling.

Duran then turned to the crowd and was heard saying "shut up, you f***ing faggot!"

The Red Sox ended up losing 10-2 after giving up nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

The audio was captured on the live broadcast, which Duran said he immediately realized and quickly apologized to home plate umpire Jordan Baker and Astros catcher Yainer Diaz.

"They were right there; they heard me say it. I'm assuming they cut the mic because of my inappropriate word," Duran said.

The 27-year-old said in a statement that he apologized for using a truly "horrific word" in response to the heckler.

"During tonight's game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan."

"I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility."

As is typical with these sorts of incidents, Duran said he plans on being re-educated.

"I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person."

The Californian said that there was no intent behind his choice of words; rather he simply said it in "the heat of the moment," and he noted that the fan was heckling him "the entire game."

"I said something I shouldn't have said," Duran added.

The Red Sox announced that his lost salary from the two games ($8,172) will be donated to a gay activist organization called PFLAG, formerly called Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, according to ESPN.

On its "what we stand for" page, PFLAG touts supporting transgenderism, race-based activism, and the inclusion of gay-centric education in schools.

The Red Sox president and CEO called the day "difficult" and "disappointing" after Duran's suspension. He also said that he was proud of how the organization handled the situation and proud of Duran for "acknowledging his horrific mistake."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, "There's a lot of work to be done, and I'm here to help him out."



"He made a big mistake; he's living with it, right?" Cora told reporters. "As a manager, I've got to do my job. As a person, there's more from my end. ... It's what I can do as a person to support him and help him to be better."



It was previously reported by a journalist from the Boston Herald that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had requested a meeting with Duran over his words, but the post on X has since been deleted and the report has not been verified.

