Shane Gillis’ savage ESPY performance reveals MAJOR anti-woke culture shift

Comedian Shane Gillis is not one to hold back, and he made no exceptions as the host of the ESPY awards last week. As he took the stage, he fired shots at just about everyone ... that you're not allowed to fire shots at.

“Four-time WNBA all-star Brittany Hicks is here. Give it up for Brittany, everybody,” Gillis said, pausing to let the crowd clap. “I’m joking around. That’s my friend's wife. I know none of you knew WNBA players. That’s crazy. You clap for that.”

Gillis also joked that when Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA, she’ll work at a Waffle House to “continue doing what she loves most, fighting black women.”

The comedian even took aim at the audience and event, saying, “There was supposed to be an Epstein joke here, but I guess it got deleted. Must have probably deleted itself, right? Probably never existed actually. Let’s move on.”

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock was a fan of Gillis’ performance, calling it a “healing process.”

“The woke crowd has raised the white flag of surrender,” he says. “Any time you have someone like Shane Gillis hosting the ESPY awards, cracking the jokes that Shane Gillis cracked — wow, there’s been a culture shift.”

“I’m not sure if you recognize the significance of perhaps the most politically incorrect comedian being able to host the ESPYs and being allowed to crack these jokes. You’ve got to remember what the ESPYs are. Caitlyn Jenner, Bruce Jenner, got a courage award for changing his gender,” he continues.

“And I hope that you will be inspired by the progress, the obvious progress that Disney, a grooming institution, the headquarters for the alphabet mafia, they had to wave the white flag,” he adds.

