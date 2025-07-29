Watch: WNBA fan ejected over the most insane stoppage you'll ever see

A WNBA game was halted for several minutes resulting in a fan's ejection from the arena in a bizarre series of events the could not happen in any other league.

The Washington Mystics hosted the Phoenix Mercury at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, when the unique incident happened late in the third quarter.

After former WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper ran around a pick near her opponent's bench, teammate Alyssa Thomas is heard screaming at the referee for a timeout to stop the play.

'A fan said something, the Phoenix Mercury heard it, and they did not like what was said.'

Copper is then seen scrambling around in a panic. As fans and the announcers soon realized, the 30-year-old player's large, braided wig had hit the floor.

Upon review, Mystics' guard Jade Melbourne is actually seen grabbing the wig right off of Copper's head, but it is unclear if it was intentional.

Copper was then captured by cameras running toward the locker room holding her wig in place on top of her head.

The already unorthodox stoppage carried on for even longer when Mercury players made a complaint to the referee crew.

RELATED: WNBA players stage protest, get ridiculed for outrageous demands

WNBA announcing team Meghan McPeak and Christy Winters Scott did their best to avoid stating what had actually happened on the court, and while doing so, quickly pointed out that players and officials had "an issue with a fan."

As the commentary team were trying to figure out what was happening, microphones were able to pick up the head referee's conversation with arena staff.

"The players are saying that they made fun of her because of the situation on the court," the referee is heard saying, before ushering the event staff over to the Mercury bench.



The commentary team then reiterated, "A fan said something, the Phoenix Mercury heard it, and they did not like what was said. They're taking exception to it."

RELATED: The NBA’s ‘welfare league’ proven desperate, delusional, and dumb

According to the New York Post, security moved to the Mercury bench, where players pointed out the allegedly mean fan, and the fan was ejected from the game.

Despite playing for the Mercury, Copper may be a bit of a mystic herself given that on July 18, she posted on X, "Everytime I cheat on my hairstylist bad things happen."

The Mercury got the last laugh, however, winning the game 88-72.

The fan ejection came just two weeks after an off-duty police officer was kicked out of a game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun at TD Garden in Boston.

As reported by Mass Live, the man was seated courtside when he got booted from the arena, also at the hands of a WNBA player. The fan apparently made comments toward Sun player Saniya Rivers, who spoke on the incident after the game but did not reveal what was said.

"I won’t get into what he said, but if you know me, I'm not taking any type of disrespect," Rivers said. "So if it's a form of a threat, whatever it is, you're out of there."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

