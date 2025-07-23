Resurfaced video of Democrat admitting the real reason leftists want immigration is going viral

While Democrats are raging over mass deportation efforts by the current administration, a video showing the real reason those on the left want more migrants has gone viral years after it was recorded.

In the resurfaced video of Democratic Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York, she says that in her district, they need to bring in migrants to increase the population in time for redistricting. The video is from a 2021 House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing where she questioned a government official about the Biden administration's reaction to Haitian migrants escaping the chaos in their home country.

'I love it when they're dumb enough to accidentally admit the truth.'

"I'm from Brooklyn, New York. We have a diaspora that can absorb a significant number of these migrants," said Clarke in the video.

"When I hear colleagues talk about, you know, the doors of the inn being closed, no room in the inn, I’m saying, you know, I need more people in my district, just for redistricting purposes, and those members could clearly fit here," she added.

Video of the comment went viral on social media earlier this week, and a longer video of the entire exchange from 2021 is also available online.

The open admission that Democrats needed migrants in order to strengthen their political control was lambasted by many on social media.

"The liberal border policy has always been about apportionment and gerrymandering and boosting the electoral college by inviting illegal immigrants to be counted in the Census. It’s perfectly constitutional to NOT count them for those purposes," responded former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Jay Town.

"The hypocrisy is staggering. ... These politicians will sell out the very principles they claim to uphold just to cling to power. It’s disgusting, and it’s a clear sign of a party that knows it can’t win on merit alone," replied one detractor.

"I love it when they're dumb enough to accidentally admit the truth," said another account.

"Rep. Yvette Clarke straight-up admitting she’s gaming the system with migrants for redistricting is like a chess player bragging about smuggling extra queens onto the board," said another critic.

The deportation efforts of the Trump administration are likely to increase greatly after Republicans passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which included billions in extra funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

