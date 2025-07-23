‘Absolutely and completely bizarre’: New Hunter Biden interview going viral for weird defense of illegal immigration

Hunter Biden is making news again, this time for his inflammatory podcast interviews, most notably his appearance on Andrew Callaghan’s podcast, “Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan.” On July 21, Hunter sat down with the famous YouTuber for a three-hour, expletive-laden interview, during which they broached a number of subjects, including Hunter’s addiction, the 2024 election, his father’s disastrous, career-ending debate performance against Trump, and his disdain for certain Democrats.

Their conversation is “absolutely and completely bizarre,” Glenn Beck says .

But perhaps the most bizarre moment occurred when the duo discussed illegal immigration. Glenn plays the cringeworthy clip of Hunter’s wild defense of illegal immigrants.

“All these Democrats say, ‘You have to talk about and realize that all these people are really upset about illegal immigration.’ F**k you! How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your f**king table?” Hunter spat, implying that illegal immigrants are worthy of admiration because of “the f**king sheer just grit and will” it took for them to illegally cross our borders.

Then his vitriol turned to Donald Trump. “He’s somehow convinced all of us that these people are the criminals. White men in America are 45 more times likely to commit a f**king violent crime than an immigrant,” he said, before blaming Democrats like David Axelrod and Rahm Emanuel for urging the party to address illegal immigration as a legitimate issue that’s important to the public.

“I absolutely love the fact that Democrats will take the point of view that this is who cleans the hotel room ... washes your dishes ... [picks] your food,” Glenn laughs. “The Democratic slogan should be: Democrats — helping you have cheap food since 1810.”

Glenn’s co-host Stu Burguiere thinks it’s hilarious that Hunter of all people is asking a question about who cleans hotel rooms. “Who cleans your hotel room? God, considering what he’s done to hotel rooms, I hope nobody,” he laughs. “We got to have [illegal immigrants] here to clean the meth dust off the cabinets.”

“Because it gives them dignity,” Glenn quips.

Glenn then plays a satirical ad capturing what the Democratic Party would sound like if it were actually honest about its defense of illegal immigration:

To the hands that scrub my seven-bedroom D.C. home for $4 an hour so I don’t have to, thank you. To the hands that flip burgers to keep Americans fat and stupid so they’ll keep voting for me, thank you. And to the hands that smuggle cocaine into the country for the cartels, thank you — and Hunter Biden says he’s especially grateful. To the hands that build our bridges, hurry the f**k up. My constituents have been waiting for this since 2023. And to the hands that clean the hotels where I host Chinese businessmen for top-secret meetings, thank you. We couldn’t survive without your cheap labor. I mean, we could. The market would just raise wages, but if we can just take advantage of you and secure more votes at the same time, why not?

“[Democrats] are for slavery; [they’re] just negotiating the price,” Glenn says.

To see footage from Hunter’s interview, including his defense of crack cocaine, and to hear more of Glenn and Stu’s commentary, watch the video above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.