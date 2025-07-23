UNDER OATH: Congress subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell to testify on Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, has officially been subpoenaed by Congress after making the claim last week that no one ever asked for her testimony in regard to Epstein’s trafficking operation.

“President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence. If Ghislaine Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and DOJ will hear what she has to say,” Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote in a post on X.

Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus, has confirmed in a response that he and Maxwell “are in discussions with the government” and that “Ghislaine will always testify truthfully.”

“So, things are heating up in this,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments. “Despite the completely botched handling of this from the get-go, we may actually find some truth here.”

However, while Maxwell may be able to give some eye-opening answers and information, BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden is a little worried.

“If they’re talking about going to Ghislaine Maxwell, well, firstly, I’d say, check your camera, Ghislaine, right? Make sure that there’s not a minute gap, right? Because I’d be, like, a lot can happen in a minute,” Marsden says.

“She’s got every reason to sit down and spill the beans on all these people that just threw her under the bus. And she’s looking at dying in prison,” he continues. “So, you want to get out, right? If she can get out in five years and be protected — because that’s what she is going to have to be, protected, clearly — it’ll be interesting to see where this goes.”

