Worship leader Sean Feucht blindsided by Canada's anti-Christianity

When American pastor and Christian musician Sean Feucht returned home this weekend after the start of a short Canadian tour, he did something he's never done before: fell to the ground to kiss American soil.

That's how shocked he was by hostility toward Christianity in Canada.

In today’s Canada, anything can be called 'divisive' or 'hateful' if it offends the regime.

Selected freedom

Freedom of religion and freedom of speech may be enshrined in Canada's constitution, but in practice the government no longer indulges these liberties — especially when exercised by Christians and conservatives.

While President Donald Trump is laying out plans to protect the religious rights of federal employees, Canadian authorities are targeting Christian worship — and doing it with pride.

Feucht was denied access to public spaces in Quebec City, Moncton, Charlottetown, and Gatineau, a city just across the Quebec border from Ottawa.

Police state

In Montreal, police actually occupied a Spanish Catholic church where Feucht was performing before finally backing off and telling the church that it would be fined for not having a permit. The next day the city fined the church $2,500 for hosting the American preacher. Is this the Canada of 2025, where churches have to seek the approval of the local Soviet council to invite a guest speaker?

The outrage did not go unnoticed.

What was the justification for these shutdowns? Politicians across Canada, from mayors to federal MPs, smeared Feucht as “MAGA-affiliated,” “controversial,” and “divisive.” Apparently, being a conservative Christian who opposes abortion, same-sex marriage, the LGBTQ agenda, and critical race theory is enough to get you canceled north of the border.

'Pride' exemption

Meanwhile, Pride parades across Canada — from Halifax to Vancouver — continue without restriction. Police stand by while fully nude men march in front of children. No arrests. No permits pulled. No fines. That’s “inclusion.”

In contrast, a preacher with a guitar singing worship music is treated like a national security threat.

Pastor Henry Hildebrandt — himself jailed during COVID for holding church services — highlighted the hypocrisy after a smoke bomb was thrown into the Montreal church where Feucht performed. Neither police nor protesters faced charges.

The conditioning is clear: During COVID, churches learned to comply with illegal mandates, police intimidation, and government overreach. Now, even in a post-pandemic world, those tactics persist. And they’re aimed almost exclusively at Christians.

Ideological lawfare

Feucht’s ordeal unfolded the same week that crown prosecutors in Ontario pushed for eight- and seven-year prison sentences for Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, the leaders of the 2022 Freedom Convoy, for organizing a peaceful protest against vaccine mandates. The government even wants to seize Barber’s truck, “Big Red,” for good measure.

This isn’t just overreach — it’s ideological lawfare.

Because in today’s Canada, anything can be called “divisive” or “hateful” if it offends the regime. Meanwhile, genuinely obscene or radical events — like public nudity at Pride marches or anti-Israel protests that block roads — are tolerated, even celebrated.

So let’s ask the obvious: Is a Liberal Party convention not “divisive”? Is a gay Pride parade not both “divisive” and explicitly hedonistic? Are police going to start laying hate crimes charges against mayors who permit these events?

Of course not.

But host a Christian event? Preach Jesus? Support Trump? Suddenly your free speech evaporates — and your bank account might, too.

God's not dead

Canadian Christians — especially evangelicals — have become third-class citizens. And not a word of protest from Prime Minister Mark Carney or Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. Why the silence? Are they afraid of being seen as supportive of Christians? Or secretly pleased to see MAGA-linked faith groups punished?

In spite of this atmosphere of repression, Feucht found enthusiastic audiences for his shows. He nailed it in a post: “God is not dead in Canada.”

Feucht plans to return to Canada in late August for dates in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Kelowna, and Abbotsford. The City of Winnipeg, however, just pulled Feucht's permit to perform in its Central Park

When I spoke to my own church about what happened in Montreal, the congregation was divided. Some saw it as a moment to push back, to reclaim public faith. Others saw it as confirmation that we are living in the last days — that the Second Coming is near.

Either way, one thing is undeniable: The Canada many of us once knew is fading fast. And in its place is something colder, crueler, and far more hostile to anyone who dares speak the name of Jesus Christ in public.