'Fantastic Four' star fantasizes about fighting 'fascists' in ridiculous response to fan question

Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach could not help himself when answering a fan question at a recent press junket.

The cast of yet another movie rendition of "The Fantastic Four" sat down for an interview with IMDB, where he was asked a series of fan questions ranging from silly to thought-provoking.

While fans are likely familiar with wildly progressive public comments from star Pedro Pascal, who plays Mister Fantastic, Moss-Bachrach, who plays The Thing, may have surprised fans with the way he chose to answer one of their questions.

'There's a handful of fascists that I would just throw into outer space.'

The cast were prompted with the question: "If you could borrow your character's powers for one day, what's the first thing you would do?"

First, Pascal said that he would love to borrow the Invisible Woman's powers so that he could go swimming and not have sharks attack him. Joseph Quinn, who plays the Human Torch, said he would go on holiday and cook his co-stars a barbecued meal "with my own fire."

Moss-Bachrach, meanwhile, did not hesitate to give a political answer when it was his turn to respond.

"I would — there's a handful of fascists that I would just throw into outer space. That's what I would do."

Pascal chuckled, then reached out his hand, and the two high-fived.

"F**king A," Pascal immediately replied.

RELATED: All in the family: Hollywood golden boy Pedro Pascal's loony leftist pedigree

Before "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," Moss-Bachrach starred alongside Jon Bernthal in the obviously right-wing series "The Punisher," so the actor's remark may come as a surprise given he rarely makes public political comments. However, he was part of a group that called for a ceasefire between Palestine and Israel in 2024, specifically stating that it stands with Palestinians.

Pascal, on the other hand, has consistently gone above and beyond to include political messaging in public interviews, and he has also provided unprovoked public commentary on cultural issues.

For example, Pascal slammed President Donald Trump over his immigration policy while in Cannes, France, in May.

The Chilean actor also lashed out at author J.K. Rowling when she celebrated the U.K. Supreme Court's decision that the definition of a woman should only include actual women.

Pascal called her celebration "awful disgusting s**t" indicative of "heinous loser behavior."

RELATED: What Pedro Pascal’s stardom reveals about Hollywood — and its war on real men

Cast of 'Fantastic Four' July 24, 2025. Photo by Jeff Neira/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images

Pascal, whose brother who began presenting himself as a woman at age 29 in 2021, comes from a family of devout communists who were forced to flee Chile in the 1970s after harboring the leader of the Revolutionary Left Movement, a Marxist-Leninist group.

His real name is José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal. The Balmaceda family is deeply rooted in Chilean political history, with about a dozen politicians in the family, including former Chilean President José Manuel Balmaceda (1886-1891).

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

