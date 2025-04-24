Pedro Pascal attacks JK Rowling over UK's Supreme Court ruling protecting biological women from transgender individuals

Actor Pedro Pascal attacked author J.K. Rowling over her reaction to a recent landmark ruling by the U.K.'s Supreme Court that defines a woman based on biological sex, which could bar biological males posing as transgender females from spaces designated for biological women.

Last week, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom made a unanimous decision that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex.

'Awful disgusting S**T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior.'

The BBC said of the Supreme Court ruling, "Specifically, they ruled that the definition of sex as used in the Equality Act 2010 is 'binary' and decided by biology — a person who was not born as a biological female cannot obtain the legal protections the Act affords to women by changing their gender with a Gender Recognition Certificate."

Rowling enthusiastically approved the Supreme Court ruling by posting a photo of herself on the X social media platform with a cigar and a drink with the caption, "I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights."

Numerous celebrities applauded the reaction by Rowling, including Elon Musk, Megyn Kelly, Jordan Peterson, and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.).

However, not everyone was as enthusiastic over Rowling's celebration of the historic ruling by the U.K.'s Supreme Court.

A pro-Palestinian and pro-transgender activist named Tariq Ra'ouf demanded a boycott of "Harry Potter" projects and experiences in an Instagram video.

Ra'ouf said of Rowling's post, "This is some serious Voldemort villain s**t, right here."

Ra'ouf urged everyone to make it their "mission" to make the "Harry Potter" franchise no longer profitable to "anyone who dares to do business with J.K. Rowling."

Speaking of Rowling's opinion that men who identify as transgender shouldn't be invading spaces designated for women, Ra'ouf said, "That s**t, that awful disgusting s**t, that has consequences."

In response to Ra'ouf's video, Pascal replied in the comments: “Awful disgusting S**T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior.”

The official Instagram of Pascal has nearly 10 million followers.

Pascal – the 50-year-old star of HBO's "The Last of Us" – has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ community over the years.

Pascal has publicly supported his sibling, Lux Pascal, who came out as transgender in February 2021. Lux has accompanied Pascal to several red carpet premieres.

On Tuesday, Pedro Pascal attended the U.K. premiere of Marvel's "Thunderbolts" movie in London, England. Pascal was wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the message "Protect the Dolls."

According to Newsweek, "dolls" is an "affectionate term within the LGBTQ+ community to refer to transgender women."

The $100 T-shirt is made by Conner Ives, who created the shirt to call attention to any anti-transgender sentiment.

"Given the U.S. federal government's current hostility towards trans people, support like this is needed now more than ever," according to the website that sells the pricey activist shirt.

Also this week, "The Mandalorian" actor shared an Instagram post that featured an apparent coffin with the caption, "An unjust law is no law at all." In the post, Pascal tagged the "Trans Kids Deserve Better" Instagram account, which demands: "We deserve equal access to gender-affirming health care. To delay care to a trans person is to deny it. We don't have time to wait. Secondly, we should be able to give informed consent to our own treatment — just as any cisgender young person already can."

As Blaze News previously reported, Pascal was widely lambasted after posting a social media tribute to Joseph Rosenbaum — one of Kyle Rittenhouse's attackers.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!