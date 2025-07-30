'Dystopian nightmare': AFT boss Randi Weingarten announces curriculum partnership with World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum seized on the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to realize its founder's proposed "great reset" of capitalism — a progressive liberal plot initially hatched in opposition to the "shareholder capitalism" championed by Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman.

The technocratic globalist organization's initiative was, however, exposed and torpedoed in recent years, thanks in part to President Donald Trump and so-called conspiracy theorists.

Weeks before he stepped down on bad terms as chairman of the WEF, Klaus Schwab noted in an April 1 letter to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, failed U.S. presidential candidate Al Gore, and the forum's other deep-pocketed trustee board members, "I am deeply convinced that in today's special context the forum is more important and relevant than ever before."

In the wake of Schwab's departure and the failure of his "great reset," it appears that the WEF is now playing the long game — working to shape the minds of today's youth in order to reshape the world of tomorrow.

Fellow travelers stateside appear more than keen to join forces.

Randi Weingarten announced on Friday that the American Federation of Teachers — which claims to have 1.7 million members — is partnering with the WEF "to create a curriculum that will lead to good jobs and solid careers in U.S. manufacturing."

'Americans aren't going to stand for it.'

"The goal of education should be to cultivate the skills necessary to succeed in our rapidly changing world, not to create good test-takers," said Weingarten. "That will require our education system to move beyond stifling accountability models that narrow what teachers can teach; condemn kids to low-quality, high-stakes standardized tests and excessive test prep; and do nothing to improve learning."

Weingarten made the announcement at the 2025 AFT convention, where the union also adopted a number of radical resolutions, including resolutions in support of statehood for the District of Columbia; in opposition to the Trump administration's detention and deportation of foreign radicals on student visas; in support of the advancement of gender ideology in schools, for "gender-affirming medical care," and for boys in girls' sports; and in support of working with Black Lives Matter and other radical groups to fight efforts by conservatives and parental advocacy groups to rid schools of woke propaganda.

The AFT has not yet disclosed the details of the planned curriculum; however, critics suspect the objective will be more of the same from both the union and the forum — ideological uniformity, institutional capture, and the advancement of a progressive liberal agenda.

"This partnership is straight from a dystopian nightmare," Corey DeAngelis, a senior fellow at the American Culture Project and a visiting fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, told Blaze News. "It's just what we need: the globalists running the education system for the entire United States."

"Americans aren't going to stand for it," continued DeAngelis, who is convinced this will push more Americans out of the public school system. "We don't want Randi Weingarten raising our kids. We don't want the globalists raising our kids."

'The great reset is still ongoing.'

While it is presently unclear precisely what role the WEF will play in the development of the curriculum, it appears that the AFT will at the very least lean on the forum's imagined authority to advance its climate agenda.

In a resolution adopted at the convention titled "Climate-smart and sustainable schools," the union cites the claim by the World Economic Forum "that 'urgency is our only savior' when talking about the climate crisis."

With this imagined urgency in mind, the union resolved to integrate a climate-focused curriculum to "facilitate comprehensive energy reduction, decarbonization, sustainability and indoor air quality projects," and noted that education on the supposed risks of climate change can be a "powerful driver for more sustainable development, including a transition to greener societies."

"They basically want to destroy industry," said DeAngelis. "They're pushing this crazy climate-change hysteria agenda, and they're trying to use the school system to achieve the World Economic Forum's goals."

Alvin Lui, president of the parental rights advocacy group Courage Is a Habit, told Blaze News, "The sustainable development goals that the WEF pushes [are] all about gender and identity; it's all about income redistribution. ... It's about climate change-ism. It's everything that we're trying to get out of school, get out of our culture."

"The great reset is still ongoing; tearing down America is still ongoing. And how do you do that? You get into their organizations," said Lui.

"Parents are not going to know that their children are consuming WEF curriculum because it's going to be hidden," continued Lui. "They're not going to say, 'Hi, this curriculum is from the World Economic Forum.' It's going to say, 'This is going to prepare your child for the global workforce. It's career readiness.'"

Reflecting on the track records of the WEF and AFT, Lui suggested that the likely goal of their curriculum will not be to produce effective graduates but rather useful idiots.

"When they go into the workforce, they're not going and saying, 'Hey, I want to work at Jaguar so that I can climb the corporate ladder,' or 'I can make this position and get this promotion,'" Lui said, singling out Jaguar as an example of a robust brand recently blown up by woke hires. "They're going and saying, 'Jaguar is not inclusive enough. Jaguar doesn't focus on human rights. They're don't have inclusive enough bathrooms.'"

DeAngelis suggested that the WEF will ultimately serve as another aid for Weingarten to "brainwash our kids into her socialist ideology."