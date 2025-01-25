Trump destroys global elites at the World Economic Forum — could this be their end?

For the past four years, Americans have listened to the globalists of the World Economic Forum tell them what they’re supposed to say and believe — and Trump has wasted no time letting them know their time is up.

“On day one, I signed an executive order to stop all government censorship. No longer will our government label the speech of our own citizens as misinformation or disinformation, which are the favorite words of censors and those who wish to stop the free exchanges of ideas and, frankly, progress,” Trump said in a virtual address to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Trump didn’t stop there, going on to call out the Bank of America CEO for de-banking conservatives.

“I hope you start opening your bank to conservatives, because many conservatives complain that the banks are not allowing them to do business within the bank, and that includes a place called Bank of America. They don’t take conservative business,” Trump said.

“I don’t know if the regulators mandated that because of Biden or what, but you and Jamie and everybody, I hope you’re going to open your banks to conservatives, because what you’re doing is wrong,” he continued.

“You know that everybody in Davos is going to be so upset because misinformation and disinformation was their top priority last year,” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” comments, adding, “He’s not painting with the pale pastels. He’s coming with the bold colors, if you will, Ronald Reagan.”

“He’s just coming in and telling them what he thinks, and he’s just being Trump, and he doesn’t care. And increasingly, I think people are realizing that maybe they shouldn’t care so much about this organization and what they do and say,” co-host Matthew Peterson agrees.

“I think you’re going to see a fracturing of the confidence and cohesion of this global elite that likes to get together and pretend they all control everything,” he adds.

