Eric Swalwell challenges Greg Gutfeld to bench press contest after getting mocked — and gets ridiculed again

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California is facing an onslaught of mockery after first posting videos of himself bench pressing and then challenging Greg Gutfeld to a competition.

Swalwell was trying to criticize Republicans for ending a congressional session early before a vote could be taken to release information related to Jeffrey Epstein, when many ridiculed his bench press limit.

'With a bench press like that, no one will mind if you use the women's locker room.'

"I should be working right now. I should be at the Capitol. I should be in a suit. Instead, Republicans sent us home because they would rather stand up for Donald Trump than release the Epstein files and stand up for victims," he said in a video posted to social media showing him on the bench press.

"I should be working right now. But Republicans shut down Congress. So instead, I'm pumping iron at the gym," he wrote on the post.

The video was widely mocked by his critics.

"You need to slap two more 45s on each side of that bar if you're going to post a video bench pressing. Embarrassing. My wife does more than you, Swalwell," writer Jack Windsor responded.

"Apparently @ericswalwell thinks that benching less than my 14 year old son is a flex," attorney Haytham Kenway replied.

"You might not get shredded at the gym, Eric, but you are definitely getting shredded in the replies," another critic said.

Gutfeld covered the post on his late-night show, where he also mocked Swalwell.

"With a bench press like that, no one will mind if you use the women's locker room," he joked.

Swalwell then fired off his challenge to Gutfeld.

"Here's a deal for @Gutfeldfox. (Never heard of him til he spent 8 mins criticizing what I bench press)," he wrote on social media. "*The deal: if tough guy benches more than me for 10 reps I'll leave Congress. If not, he leaves Fox News. I'll give Greg 48 hrs to accept, then I'm calling him GUTLESSfeld."

That challenge was similarly ridiculed.

"So thirsty ...," actor Dean Cain replied.

"This is such a cringe move, congressman. Very weird. He was joking, obviously, so challenging him to a weightlifting competition seems ... unnecessary. Also, it's psychotic," Blaze News contributor Justin Haskins responded.

RELATED: Gavin Newsom threatens to redistrict California after Texas GOP drops new district map proposal

"Don't act tough when you get winded benching half your body weight," another response reads.

Some pointed out that the challenge was tilted in Swalwell's favor because he is 44 years old, while Gutfeld is 60 years old.

The Hill reported reaching out to Fox News for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!